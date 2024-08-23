Range Rover’s first EV secures over 42,000 reservations

The all-electric Range Rover is almost here. Although the brand admits it’s been challenging, Range Rover’s first EV will be a “true Range Rover” with unrivaled capability and luxury as reservations top 42,000.

Range Rover’s first EV sees reservations climb

Range Rover gave us a sneak peek at the electric SUV in April after revealing the first images of it during cold-weather testing.

The blacked-out prototype is unmistakenly a Range Rover, with its timeless design slightly updated for the modern era. In February, JLR claimed the Range Rover EV was “generating strong interest” as the waitlist topped 16,000.

During its Investor Day in June, the company said reservations more than doubled, reaching over 38,000. It’s also gaining interest on social media, with over 186 million views.

Two months later, we are learning that interest in Range Rover’s EV continues building. Reservations are now over 42,000, and none of them have seen the full model yet.

Speaking with MotorTrend, JLR’s COO, Lennard Hoonik, assured the first electric Range Rover will stay true to its roots.”The electric Range Rover has to be a Range Rover first,” Hoonik explained.

Range Rover Electric prototype (Source: JLR)

A Range Rover first

JLR’s COO added that the EV will have the “driving sensations” that make Range Rover what it is. “Even if you have your eyes closed, it shouldn’t matter if it’s a V-8 or an EV or an I-6. It must be a true Range Rover.”

Although he said it wasn’t easy, the electric SUV must have the same capabilities as current vehicles.

Range Rover electric testing in Sweden (Source: JLR)

Range Rover claims its in-house propulsion system enables the brand to “exceed its already renowned performance on low-grip surfaces, ensuring all-terrain, all-weather, and all-surface capability.”

The Range Rover EV also includes a new traction control system, a brand first. Range Rover is testing the model in extreme conditions ahead of its expected debut later this year.

Range Rover Electric (Source: JLR)

Range Rover said the electric SUV can wade through 33.8″ (850 mm) of water. If true, it would top the GMC Hummer EV at 32″. Check back for more details on Range Rover’s first EV as it gets closer to launch.