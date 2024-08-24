E-quipment highlight: John Deere 744 and 824 X-Tier hybrid wheel loaders

Think of John Deere’s new E-Drive 744 and 824 X-Tier hybrid wheel loaders as the range-extended EVs or PHEVs of the heavy equipment world, offering onboard diesel power generation and fully electric drive.

Deere says its new electric drive wheel loaders are engineered with the demanding conditions of the construction job site in mind, and that they’re an ideal solution for customers looking to benefit from the instant torque and precision of electric power while offering unparalleled fuel efficiency, enhanced productivity and unmatched operator comfort.

Both the 744 and 824 X-Tier model hybrid wheel loaders feature John Deere’s exclusive Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) E-Drive system (below), which uses a JD9 diesel engine as the primary power source. The engine doesn’t connect to any other part of the driveline. There’s no torque converter and no traditional transmission sending power from the engine to the wheels, hydraulics, or anything else. Instead, the diesel engine acts more like a generator, producing electricity that powers the wheels and other hydraulic systems.

In practice, the hybrid wheel loaders deliver use 25% less fuel than conventional diesel models in Standard Mode, while the available Performance Mode actually out-performs the diesel by 5% in terms of pure performance, while offering “just” a 15% increase in fuel economy.

John Deere EVT E-Drive system

An EVT has electric motors in place of the hydrostatic motors that improve performance, reliability, and increased efficiency; via Deere.

“In a market where efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand, we are proud to lead the way with our E-Drive 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders as we continue to deliver new, innovative solutions for our customers,” said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager, John Deere. “These production class loaders are not just about saving our customers downtime and costs associated with ownership, but they also embody our commitment to offering premium features, hybrid solutions and advanced technologies on machines of all sizes, including our large wheel loaders.”

Standard TPMS improves vehicle safety, while ADAS systems like Advanced Vision System and Advanced Object Detection don’t quite bring Deere’s new hybrid equipment options into the “autonomous” space, they’ve got the a lot of the sensors that will eventually be needed to operate autonomously or remotely already in place.

The 744 X-Tier loader has a 59,267 lb. operating weight and a 5.85 cubic yard bucket capacity. The 824 is heavier at 62,840 lbs., and offers a 7.0 cubic yard bucket capacity.

Electrek’s Take

Deere 744 X-Tier E-Drive wheel loader; via John Deere.

John Deere knows that its core buyers are wary of new technology — and even talking about a fully electric tractor is one of those things that could sour a longtime customer relationship in some parts of the country. Deere is doing a smart thing here by developing the EVT, electrifying their construction equipment’s drive units and offering several of the benefits of full electric operation without taking away all the rattling vroom-vroom diesel noises that their current customers love.

Sooner than later, the sheer economics of battery power will make switching a no-brainer. In the meantime, clever tech like the EVT is laying the foundations for the late adopters.

SOURCE | IMAGES: John Deere.