Porsche launches limited Taycan Turbo K-Edition, but you can’t have it

Porsche unveiled the exclusive Taycan Turbo K-Edition on Friday to celebrate its 10th year in Korea. The limited edition Porsche stands apart with unique exterior and interior elements inspired by Korean culture.

Porsche released the upgraded Taycan earlier this year with more range, faster charging, and even more power.

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is an all-electric workhorse. With over 1,000 hp, the electric sports car can hit 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds, making it the fastest street-legal Porsche ever.

Porsche’s new Taycan Turbo GT (with Weissach Package) packs 1,092 hp, topping the Tesla Model S Plaid with 1,020 hp. Tesla and Porsche have been battling for the title of fastest electric series production car for years.

The new Taycan Turbo GT model took the record at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in California earlier this year with a lap time of 1:27:87.

Another new Taycan model is hitting the market. Porsche launched a new limited-edition Taycan Turbo model this week in Korea as it celebrates a milestone.

The Taycan Turbo K-Edition marks Porsche Korea’s 10th anniversary. The latest model blends Korean influence with its signature luxury design.

Porsche Taycan Turbo K-Edition (Source: Porsche)

Meet the Porsche Taycan Turbo K-Edition

“The concept of the Taycan Turbo K-Edition is to lend a visible expression to the close connection between Porsche DNA and Korean society and culture,” CEO of Porsche Korea, Holger Gerrmann explained.

Porsche’s Sonderwunsch teamed up with Porsche Korea and Style Porsche Design to bring the K-Edition model to life.

Porsche’s new Taycan Turbo K-Edition (Source: Porsche)

One of the first things you will notice is the new logo up front, based on historical Korean royal stamping. Inside the symbol, the name “Taycan” is written in Korean characters.

You will also notice Porsche designers integrated a racetrack into the logo. The specialist Sonderwunsch team hand-painted the logo on the charging port. It can also be found on the seat headrests and the leather key holder.

Porsche logo design for the Taycan Turbo K-Edition (Source: Porsche)

Inspired by Korean Culture

The K-Edition model also includes a special skyline graphic based on Korean cities, buildings, and landscapes.

Porsche experts hand-painted the silhouette on the rear spoiler and key housing. It’s also embossed on the lower part of the dashboard on the passenger side.

(Source: Porsche)

Inside, you will find hand-crafted cross stitching and a three-color-block design, adding to the luxurious feel.

The limited edition Porsche Taycan K-Edition is exclusively available in Korea. Based on the upgraded Porsche Taycan Turbo, the Korean-inspired model features up to 871 hp (650 kW), good for a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) sprint in 2.7 seconds. It’s not quite as fast as the GT model, but it’s still an impressive time.

The interior of the Porsche Taycan Turbo K-Edition (Source: Porsche)

Buyers can choose from five exterior colors: Ruby Red, Oak Green, Ipanema Blue, Macadamia, and Alex Grey.

The Red, Blue, and Grey options include a Basalt Black interior, while the Macadamia and Oak Green models come with Truffle Brown leather.

(Source: Porsche)

Porsche credits the Taycan for its growing presence in Korea. With 1,805 models sold last year, the Taycan was Porsche’s second-best-selling vehicle behind the Cayenne.