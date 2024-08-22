This new solar tech protects panels from hail – here’s how it works

Photo: Terrasmart

Terrasmart is rolling out a new stow feature for its single-axis tracker that can protect solar panels from destructive hailstorms.

Terrasmart focuses on optimizing the performance and efficiency of solar projects, especially in challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions. Its latest new addition is part of its PeakYield cloud-based tracker control and monitoring software, which is designed to keep solar farms safe without requiring human intervention.

So, what exactly is a stow feature? Imagine solar panels automatically adjusting their angle to brace for severe weather. When a storm is on the way, the stow feature kicks in, positioning the panels at an angle that reduces the risk of damage. It protects solar panels so they aren’t just sitting ducks when hail is pelting down.

Terrasmart’s hail stow feature, TerraTrak, takes this protection to the next level. Using real-time weather data from Accuweather, TerraTrak can predict when hail is likely to strike and automatically tilts the panels to an optimal angle – either +50° or +60° depending on the type of tracker. This high-tilt position accounts for both wind and hail conditions, which is crucial because wind and hail often require different protective strategies. The best part? This system is completely automatic, so there’s no need to worry about someone missing the alert and failing to protect the panels in time.

The new feature is available for both 1P and 2P trackers and works with Terrasmart’s foundation-agnostic racking systems that are designed to perform under the most extreme conditions. It’s all about making sure solar panels can survive whatever Mother Nature throws at them, especially in areas prone to severe weather.

Terrasmart’s Ashton Vandermark summed it up: “Our motto at Terrasmart is to stow early and stow often.” By automating hail protection, the company is taking human error out of the equation, ensuring that solar assets are safeguarded every time a storm is on the horizon.

Hail might only account for a small percentage of insurance claims for solar projects, but it’s responsible for a huge chunk of the financial losses. The numbers tell the story: While hail makes up less than 2% of claims by volume, it accounts for over 50% of the total dollar losses. Forty-year financial exposure models from engineering firm VDE Americas found that hail damage could cost up to $13 million if panels are left at 0° tilt (pictured above) during a storm, compared to $620,000 when tilted to 60°.

