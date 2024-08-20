Hyundai will launch an electric Santa Fe and new EV pickup for the US, but there’s a catch

Hyundai’s flagship SUV is going electric. According to sources, Hyundai is developing an electric Santa Fe and a new EV pickup truck for the US, but there’s more to it. Here’s what to expect from Hyundai’s new EVs.

Hyundai Santa Fe is finally going electric but as an EREV

The Santa Fe is Hyundai’s second-best-selling SUV in the US. Hyundai has sold over 65,600 Santa Fe models through July, more than double the IONIQ 5 (22,144) and 6 (7,690) combined.

Although Hyundai is expected to launch an electric Sante Fe, it may not be what you imagine. On Tuesday, industry sources revealed (via KED Global) Hyundai is developing a next-gen powertrain for extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs).

The system includes a fuel-based power unit to extend an electric vehicle’s range. An electric generator charges the vehicle’s battery, enabling longer ranges.

Hyundai recently established a new “xEV System” development team in Korea. Sources familiar with the matter said Yang Heui-won, Hyundai Motor Group’s R&D chief, will head the project.

The first models, Hyundai’s Santa Fe and the Genesis GV70 are expected to receive the tech in the next two to three years.

2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

After that, electric Hyundai and Kia pickup trucks will also gain EREV drivetrains. They are expected to begin rolling out in 2028 or 2029. The sources claim the new EV pickups will have over 330 miles (530 km) driving range.

Conquering the US market with pickups and SUVs

Hyundai aims to “conquer” the massive US pickup truck market, according to a report from Naver last week.

The report claimed Hyundai completed a teardown of the Tesla Cybertruck last month as it prepared to take on the US market. A Ford F-150 Lightning was also spotted with Korean test plates near Hyundai’s facility last month.

Tesla Cybertruck (Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc)

According to S&P Global Mobility registration data, Tesla’s Cybertruck was the fifth top-selling EV in the US in May. Ford’s F-150 Lightning was number 10.

Hyundai sells the Santa Cruz pickup, but sales are down 10% this year. Last year, the Santa Cruz ranked 12 in US pickup sales, with 36,675 models handed over.

Kia’s first pickup, the Tasman (Source: Hyundai)

With 2.86 million units sold in the US last year, pickup sales nearly doubled that of large sedans with 1.56 million.

Hyundai wants to compete with Ford’s F-series, the Chevy Silverado, and Ram for a piece of the US pickup market.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor, including Kia and Genesis, accounted for 10% of the US EV market through July. Hyundai is the second top-selling EV brand ahead of Ford (7.4%) and GM (6.3%) as it looks to close the gap with Tesla (49.7%).

Electrek’s Take

Hyundai is investing heavily in the US market. Its massive $7.6B Metaplant in GA is opening its doors later this year.

Electric cars produced at the facility are expected to qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit as Hyundai looks to outpace US rivals.

Hyundai is also expected to reveal its first three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 9, by the end of the year.

It is interesting to see the report claim that Hyundai is developing EREVs because of concerns over EV range and charging infrastructure. According to the Department of Energy and EPA, Hyundai already has eight of the top ten most energy-efficient EVs in the US this year.

Since EREVs still have internal combustion engines, the tech will be phased out as 100% EV powertrains and batteries progress.

Will EREVs help or hurt Hyundai in the US? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Source: KED Global