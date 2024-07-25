Hyundai caught benchmarking Ford’s F-150 Lightning: Is an electric Kia pickup on the way?

Is an electric Hyundai or Kia pickup on the way? Ford’s F-150 Lightning was recently spotted with Korean test plates near Hyundai’s facility, fueling speculation that an EV pickup may be closer than expected.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning caught testing near Hyundai plant

Kia has already announced plans to launch an electric pickup. In 2022, Kia said it would reveal two electric pickups: one dedicated model and another strategic one for emerging markets.

In the US, where mid-size SUVs and trucks dominate the market, Kia suggested “electric versions of these models will be produced locally” starting this year. Kia began EV9 production at its Georgia plant in May, its three-row electric SUV.

Meanwhile, although Hyundai confirmed it will reveal its first three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 9, later this year, no plans for an EV truck have been announced.

Kia is already teasing its first pickup, the Tasman, ahead of its official debut later this year. The truck will roll out in Korea, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East in the first half of 2025, but Kia has not said it will launch in the US.

Kia’s first pickup, the Tasman (Source: Hyundai)

Like the EV9, Kia’s electric pickup is expected to feature its revamped design theme with a new “Digital Tiger Face” grille.

The Hyundai or Kia electric truck will likely be based on the E-GMP platform. Kia’s three-row electric SUV, based on it, gets up to 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It can tow up to 5,000 lbs and sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning caught testing near Hyundai/Kia plant (Source: HealerTV/ YouTube)

With the larger 99.8 kWh battery, the EV9 gets up to 304 miles range. An electric pickup would likely feature similar specs.

Kia also plans to launch the EV9 GT with “enormous power” in January. With an AWD dual-motor system, the GT model can hit 0 to 62 mph in 4 seconds. Will the electric pickup pack the same power?

2024 Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

Meanwhile, after a record second quarter, Hyundai said it will boost hybrid production to fill a short-term demand gap.

Source: HealerTV