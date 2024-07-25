 Skip to main content

Hyundai caught benchmarking Ford’s F-150 Lightning: Is an electric Kia pickup on the way?

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 25 2024 - 10:07 am PT
2 Comments

Is an electric Hyundai or Kia pickup on the way? Ford’s F-150 Lightning was recently spotted with Korean test plates near Hyundai’s facility, fueling speculation that an EV pickup may be closer than expected.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning caught testing near Hyundai plant

Kia has already announced plans to launch an electric pickup. In 2022, Kia said it would reveal two electric pickups: one dedicated model and another strategic one for emerging markets.

In the US, where mid-size SUVs and trucks dominate the market, Kia suggested “electric versions of these models will be produced locally” starting this year. Kia began EV9 production at its Georgia plant in May, its three-row electric SUV.

Meanwhile, although Hyundai confirmed it will reveal its first three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 9, later this year, no plans for an EV truck have been announced.

Kia is already teasing its first pickup, the Tasman, ahead of its official debut later this year. The truck will roll out in Korea, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East in the first half of 2025, but Kia has not said it will launch in the US.

Hyundai-Kia-electric-truck
Kia’s first pickup, the Tasman (Source: Hyundai)

Like the EV9, Kia’s electric pickup is expected to feature its revamped design theme with a new “Digital Tiger Face” grille.

The Hyundai or Kia electric truck will likely be based on the E-GMP platform. Kia’s three-row electric SUV, based on it, gets up to 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It can tow up to 5,000 lbs and sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning caught testing near Hyundai/Kia plant (Source: HealerTV/ YouTube)

With the larger 99.8 kWh battery, the EV9 gets up to 304 miles range. An electric pickup would likely feature similar specs.

Kia also plans to launch the EV9 GT with “enormous power” in January. With an AWD dual-motor system, the GT model can hit 0 to 62 mph in 4 seconds. Will the electric pickup pack the same power?

Kia-EV9
2024 Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

Would you buy an electric Hyundai or Kia pickup? In the comments, let us know what features or specs you would look for.

Meanwhile, after a record second quarter, Hyundai said it will boost hybrid production to fill a short-term demand gap.

Source: HealerTV

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai
kia

kia

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications