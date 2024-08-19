Solar-powered EV chargers power up college campus thanks to student engineers

Imagine charging your EV while on campus entirely by the sun? An engineering class project at Hope College resulted in fully functional solar-powered EV chargers for students. It will also have a lasting impact on the college as the energy is used elsewhere on campus when a vehicle is not plugged in.

Solar-powered EV chargers developed on college campus

Students in Hope’s introductory engineering course developed a way of harnessing energy from the sun to power up electric vehicles on campus.

The applied-learning class project resulted in four new solar-powered EV chargers on the college campus. After they were installed earlier this summer, the new chargers went live this month.

According to the college, Hope students can purchase a special parking tag to gain unlimited access to the chargers for the entire school year.

The new system will benefit not only students who drive EVs but everyone on campus. When a vehicle is not plugged in, the system will funnel energy into the grid to use elsewhere.

If students aren’t charging their cars, the energy the system generates will be used elsewhere on campus. Hope’s director for the Office of Sustainability, Michelle Seppala Gibbs, explained, “It’s tied to the grid, so it will all go right into the building.”

Solar panels going up at Hope College for EV chargers (Source: Hope College)

Although these are not the first EV chargers on campus, they are the first solar-powered ones installed at the college.

The new solar-powered EV chargers will join two other solar-energy collection systems on campus. One is used to recharge battery-powered golf carts and other equipment, while the other powers a “green cottage,” a college-owned house. Both were developed in prior engineering courses.

(Source: Hope College)

Students worked in about 20 small groups, developing concepts while weighing potential benefits. After sharing proposals, students picked their favorites and narrowed them down to make a final choice.

All factors were considered for the project. Especially when it came to placement. After one student suggested cutting a tree down, Gibbs explained, “Well, we put a lot of research into our trees, too — they also provide a lot of benefit.”

Although the location is a few blocks from the center of campus, it was the ideal spot with a large south-facing peaked roof on a three-floor building.

The funds to buy and install the solar panels and chargers were donated by Hope alumni Dr. Anne Deckard and Dr. Richard Hiskes for student-focused sustainability efforts.

Electrek’s Take

Where were the solar-powered EV chargers when I was in college? The class project is not only a fun, hands-on way to learn but also benefits everyone on campus. Students with electric vehicles get to charge while the extra energy is used elsewhere on campus, cutting costs for all involved.

Meanwhile, with students developing fully functioning solar-powered EV chargers in college now, expect to see charging tech continue to progress as adoption climbs.

EV adoption is expected to continue rising, and charging infrastructure will be key to a seamless transition. With a focus on it in college now, students are getting on the trend.

Source: Hope College