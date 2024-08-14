 Skip to main content

XPeng’s MONA M03 launch scheduled for August 27 and will arrive at a starting price of $19K

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Aug 14 2024 - 8:27 am PT
3 Comments
XPeng MONA price

Days after kicking off mass production of its new MONA M03 sedan in China, XPeng Motors has set a date for its official launch and shared its starting price. At around $19,000, the MONA M03 will arrive as XPeng’s most affordable BEV model to date.

August is proving to be a busy month for XPeng Motors and its latest all-electric model, the MONA M03. It’s been less than six months since XPeng alerted the public to plans for affordable, AI-centric BEVs from MONA, which was initially described as a sub-brand.

The Chinese automaker has since begun describing MONA as a new lineup of XPeng-branded vehicles, starting with the M03 sedan. The next-generation MONA 03 EV officially debuted in early July, promising a starting price below RMB 200,000 ($27,500).

Over the weekend, XPeng founder, chairman, and CEO He Xiaopeng shared that the new model had begun mass production in China before an official launch in August. Today, Chinese media has pointed out a new product poster from XPeng that revealed the MONA M03 will start at a price significantly lower than initially promised.

XPeng MONA price
Source: XPeng Motors

XPeng shares MONA M03 starting price and launch date

As pointed out by CnEVPost and other Chinese media outlets, a new MONA M03 product poster revealed it is expected to launch at a starting price of RMB 135,900 ($19,040). If that does, in fact, become the official base-level MSRP, the MONA M03 will launch for about $7,500 less than anticipated.

Furthermore, the latest price point will also make the MONA M03 the most affordable XPeng model to date, positioned well below its current P5 model, which starts at RMB 156,900 (~$22,000). Per the poster, the M03 will officially launch in China on August 27, when we expect to learn more about the sedan’s varying trim levels, prices, and performance specs.

Be sure to return to Electrek for the latest on this ultra-affordable, AI-powered new BEV.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Xpeng Motors

Xpeng Motors
Xpeng

Xpeng
MONA MONA M03

Author

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications