2024 Zero S test ride: A fun and sporty on-ramp to electric motorcycle performance

After 500 miles of test riding, I’m ready to call the 2024 Zero S a fun on-ramp to the world of electric motorcycles. The Zero S has all the benefits of electric motorbikes with a sporty design and a competitive price. Read on for six reasons to love the newest Zero S, plus three things I would change.

Six reasons to love the 2024 Zero S

Electric summer sweetness

One of the standout features of the Zero S is its electric nature. The absence of engine and exhaust heat, combined with no need for a clutch or shifting, makes for an incredibly smooth and user-friendly riding experience.

The torque is impressive, and higher regenerative braking in certain modes is particularly tight and responsive. Canyon mode, in particular, was my favorite. It’s great for twisties with or without canyon-level drops on either side.

Other modes include Standard (less regen), Eco (lower power, strong regen), Rain (lower power, less regen), and Sport (higher power, less regen). Lower power modes top out around 94 mph, while standard and higher power modes reach 104 mph. You can also create your own riding modes, and each mode can have its own color that changes the speed gauge appearance.

The Zero S excels in hot summer conditions, offering easy ride and control without the usual heat associated with traditional motorcycles. Electric bikes provide the perfect ride for melting-hot summers.

The screen’s auto-brightness feature, switching between dark and light modes based on the ambient light, enhances the riding experience. Plus, the convenience of home charging eliminated the need for gas stations during testing.

Modern and sporty design

The S style of the Zero S looks modern and sporty. Priced at $14,995, it’s an excellent value for an electric bike. The overall aesthetic, including the display and the ability to change riding modes on the fly, adds to the bike’s appeal. The attention it garners in public speaks volumes about its striking design.

The only color option available, a combination of white/silver and black, is both practical and visually appealing. It adds to the bike’s sleek and modern look.

Performance at high speeds

The Zero S accelerates quickly and maintains stability at high speeds. Whether cruising at 60 or pushing it to 105 mph, the bike feels stable and controlled. The boost from 0 to 60 mph and beyond is so torquey in the right modes, making it a thrilling ride. It’s not the fastest bike on the road, nor is it the fastest electric bike, but it’s more than enough performance for a starter electric street motorcycle.

The over-the-air firmware updates are a major convenience. During my trial period, the bike notified me that it had a firmware update through its display. The alert explains that the update could take up to 30 minutes and included an option to dismiss it. Once I was back in the garage, the firmware update went smoothly.

I’ve tested other electric bikes that require cumbersome manual updates. The Zero S simplifies this process, ensuring your bike is always up-to-date with the latest optimizations — no firmware files on a flash drive needed.

Configuration and options

The Z-Force 14.4+ model simplifies the buying process with straightforward options. The Power Tank and 6KW rapid charger options provide flexibility depending on your preference for range or charging speed. Which would you prefer: longer range or faster charging?

Without either upgrade, the Zero S offers adequate, lockable storage capable of carrying the charging cable. It also features a couple USB-A ports for charging your phone or other devices. This practical feature is a boon for riders.

Comparative value

When compared to similar class bikes, the Zero S offers a competitive experience for the retail price. At $14,995, the Zero S is priced around $500 below the LiveWire Del Mar and around $1,000 below the LiveWire Mulholland.

Expect a more naked sport bike feel from the Zero S — passenger seat and pegs included. This value proposition makes it a strong contender in the electric motorcycle market. It’s great to see neck and neck competition in this space.

Three things I would change

Loud charging

The first thing is hard to miss. The Zero S battery cooling system can be fairly high-pitched and loud when charging for a while. For overnight charging, I would prefer quieter cooling at the expense of charging time.

Rear wheel brake placement

The placement of the rear wheel brake is uncomfortably inset from the right foot peg. For me, it requires an awkward twist of the ankle to brake. More use of regenerative braking helps mitigate this issue, but it’s something I noticed.

Headlight performance

Lastly, the headlight’s range doesn’t extend far enough for my comfort, which can be a drawback during night rides. Although the high beam helps, it’s still not the best headlight for comprehensive visibility. This doesn’t affect daytime riding, of course.

Conclusion

Despite a few things I would change, the Zero S is an excellent entry-level electric motorcycle for street riders. Its modern design, impressive performance, practical features, and value for money make it a standout choice in the electric motorcycle market.

Whether you’re looking for a daily commuter or a weekend thrill machine, the Zero S delivers a compelling and enjoyable riding experience. If you prefer the feel of a naked sport bike and want to experience electric two-wheel riding for the first time, the 2024 Zero S is a quick and fun motorcycle to start.

Learn more about the 2024 Zero motorcycle lineup here, and see the full specs for the Zero S here.