Why gas bikes just can’t compete with electric motorcycles in the summer

Summer is coming in hot, and the impending heat is set to once again break the prior year’s record-breaking temperatures. For gas motorcycle riders, a scorching hot planet isn’t the only immediate source of discomfort outside. The benefit of riding electric is two-fold…
The cold hard truth: electric motorbikes are the future
First, and I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but electric motorcycles are clearly the future.
Electric motorcycles produce zero direct emissions. This is especially helpful for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions in urban areas that already struggle with air quality.
Electric engines are inherently more energy-efficient than internal combustion engines, and fewer moving parts and no regular oil changes means less time and money on maintenance.
And demand for sustainable transportation solutions should only increase with each generation. That’s why major manufacturers will continue to make long-term investments in electric vehicle technology.
Riding electric, if possible, is voting with your wallet in support of these facts.
Everyone knows gas bikes are space heaters on wheels
Need a more direct reason to ride electric? Gas bikes are scorching hot space heaters on two wheels in the summer.
What’s worse than 90-degree and 100-degree temperatures in the summer? Wrapping your legs around an internal combustion engine. This is especially true of all gas bikes when sitting in traffic.
Air cooled engines rely on wind flow from riding to manage operating temperatures. Liquid cooled engines have an advantage in traffic, but there’s just no fighting the heat from an internal combustion engine that you sit on.
It’s just a fact that gas bikes are uncomfortable to ride in traffic during the summer. Sitting at a single red light for more than a few seconds will make you immediately fall out of love with your gas bike.
Like to ride two-up? Hovering over exhaust pipes while stationary is no better for your passenger than being blasted by engine heat.
Connor Paull
Electric motorcycles are ready for people who want a motorcycle to commute on. The 100 to 150 mile ranges and charge speeds of 40+ minutes on fast chargers aren't deal breakers if your commute isn't that long and you can charge overnight.
The problem is that in the US motorcycle commuting is pretty rare, and Electric Bikes aren't good at the things that more motorcyclists do.
Track day? Well, they are heavy, and most tend to see performance fall off if you try to push it for long periods of time, plus the range really doesn't last.
Group Ride? Well, most have highway ranges below 150 miles, and charge times that are over 40 minutes for 10-80%. I regularly go on group rides that are 200-300 miles in a long day, and the destinations mostly don't have charging infrastructure.
Overlanding, road trips, etc? Same issue as with Group rides. The charge times and charging infrastructure aren't there yet.
With that being said, a lot of motorcyclists have the 'n+1 is the correct number of motorcycles to own.' mentality. For them, adding a Zero, LiveWire, or Energica is great, but they aren't selling their Harley or Duc to make room for it.
My love for riding extends to all motorbikes, and electric motorcycle technology has plenty of room for improvement in the years to come.
However, there’s no question that electric motorcycles are already tailor-made for urban riders today.
Whether you’re shopping for your first motorcycle or considering upgrading to a new motorbike, don’t make a purchase without considering Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire or competitors such as Zero, Energica, and Lightning.
Electric motorbikes look cool, run cool, and make you feel cool as hell whether you’re cruising open roads or just stuck in traffic. See a gas bike rider stuck in traffic in the summer? They’re basically the This Is Fine Dog meme. ICE bikes just can’t compete in the heat.
