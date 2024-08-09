Check out Toyota’s new mid-size and compact all-electric people carriers

Toyota launched the new, all-electric Proace Verso and smaller Proace City Verso MPVs on Thursday in the UK. Toyota’s new electric people carriers are on sale now with more range, tech, and style than ever.

“Power to the people carriers,” Toyota boasted after launching its new mid-size and compact multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) in the UK this week.

Toyota upgraded the electric vans with a bigger battery, more features, and a new design. The new electric people movers went on sale this week ahead of expected deliveries in September.

The larger Proace Verso is on sale for the first time in the UK with a new 75 kWh battery, up from 50 kWh previously. This battery increases the Proace Verso’s WLTP range to 214 miles, up from 143.

Meanwhile, with a larger battery, quick charge (10% to 80%) time is up to 45 minutes from 30 mins with the 50 kWh battery.

Toyota’s electric Proace Verso is available in two sizes: L1 (4,983 mm) and L2 (5,333 mm). The L1 model, offered in Icon and Design trims, offers a single front seat and three seats in the second and third rows.

Toyota Proace Verso EV (Source: Toyota UK)

Meet Toyota’s new electric people carriers for the UK

The Icon L2 is a nine-seat version with a single seat and a bench. Design and Design premium, eight-seat models will join the lineup in September.

Meanwhile, the Luxurious Excel model has seven seats, offering more room in the second row. It also includes two individual captains seats and a lounge table.

Toyota Proace City Verso EV (Source: Toyota UK)

The inside includes a dual 10″ driver display and navigation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Toyota’s smaller Proace City Verso, which still uses the 50 kWh battery, gets up to 213 miles WLTP range. It has seating for up to seven in two sizes: L1 (4,401mm) and L2 (4,751 mm).

Toyota Proace Verso model Seating

(Format) OTR Price Proace City Verso EV Icon 50 kWh 5 (L1) £31,849 ($40,600) Proace City Verso EV Icon 50 kWh 7 (L2) £33,129 ($42,300) Proace City Verso EV Design 50 kWh 5 (L1) £36,464 ($46,500) Proace Verso EV Icon 75 kWh 8 (L1) £45,769 ($58,400) Proace Verso EV Icon 75 kWh 9 (L2) £46,477 ($59,300) Proace Verso EV Design 75kWh 8 (L1) £49,263 ($62,900) Proace Verso EV Design Premium 75kWh 8 (L2) £53,766 ($68,600) Proace Verso EV Excel 75kWh 7 (L2) £55,866 ($71,300) Toyota’s new electric people movers for the UK trims and pricing

The Proace City Verso is also available in Icon and Design models. Inside, the smaller MPV features a similar setup with dual 10″ display and navigation screens

Totoyta is offering a free HomeCharge wallbox charger and installation for new Proace Verso EV and Proace City EV buyers until September 30. The vehicle must be registered before December 31.