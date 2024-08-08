Jeep puts the all-electric Wagoneer S to the test ahead of deliveries

Jeep will finally launch its first fully electric SUV in the US later this year. Ahead of deliveries, Jeep is putting the Wagoneer S to the test in New Zealand’s tundra to ensure the EV meets the rugged SUV brand’s standards.

Meet Jeep’s first global EV

It’s been over two months since Jeep unveiled its first global EV, the luxury Wagoneer S. CEO Antonio Filosa boasted that the Wagoneer S is “distinctively a Jeep and 100% electric.”

You can see the Wagoneer S retains Jeep’s signature rugged design elements but with a modern twist for the EV era.

One of the most noticeable is the redesigned seven-slot grille with ambient cast lighting. Without the need to cool a massive engine, the SUV’s grille is closed off, giving it a more sporty, aggressive look up front.

Powered by the STLA Large platform, the Jeep Wagoneer S features 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque. The added power is good for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds. In comparison, Tesla’s Model Y Performance can hit 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Jeep Wagoneer S (Source: Stellantis)

With a 100 kWh battery, Jeep’s electric Wagoneer gets over 300 miles range. It can also fast charge (20% to 80%) in 23 minutes.

The interior is loaded with Jeep’s latest tech and software. You can’t miss the massive “best-in-class” display with 45″ of space.

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition Radar Red interior (Source: Jeep)

Jeep Wagoneer S put to the test in frigid temps

Ahead of its official launch later this year, Jeep is putting the Wagoneer S through the paces in the frigid, icy conditions of New Zealand.

Filosa said on social media that Jeep engineers are “perfecting the incredible vehicle dynamics and performance of the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S.”

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S cold weather testing in New Zealand (Source: Stellantis)

The all-electric 2024 Wagoneer S delivers “legendary 4xe Jeep capability” and impressive performance credentials, according to Filosa.

Jeep’s first EV features the exclusive Selec-Terrain traction control system. For better traction and control, you can select from different modes, including Auto, Snow, Sport, Eco, and Sand.

With 35% more body torsion stiffness than Jeep’s other mid-size SUVs, the Wagoneer S is quieter and smoother drive.

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition (Source: Jeep)

Coming to a US dealership near you

Filosa confirmed the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S will launch in the US and Canada later this year. In 2025, it will begin rolling out globally.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition starts at $71,995. It’s expected to hit US dealerships this fall. Filosa believes Jeep’s first EV can help revamp the brand by attracting buyers from rival brands.

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept (Source: Jeep)

“Something like 100% will be conquested,” Filosa said. “The brands we are targeting are mainly Tesla… but there are many others.” Tesla’s Long Range RWD Model Y starts at $44,990 with up to 320 miles range.

Jeep also revealed an off-road-focused Trailhawk edition that could compete with Rivian’s R1S. Following the Wagoneer S, Jeep will launch the Wrangler-inspired Recon.

Jeep Wagoneer S vs Tesla Model Y Starting Price Range Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition $71,995 +300 miles Tesla Model Y RWD $44,990 320 miles Tesla Model Y AWD $47,990 308 miles Tesla Model Y AWD Performance $51,490 279 miles Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition vs Tesla Model Y

Meanwhile, Dodge, another Stellantis brand, officially revealed prices for its first EV this week. The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV will start at $59,595. For the higher-performance Scat Pack model, it will cost at least $73,190.

Can Jeep’s electric SUV help revitalize the brand as it hopes? Let us know what you think in the comments.