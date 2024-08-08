These customizable campervan conversions for the VW ID. Buzz are everything

Image: Peace Vans

VW campervan repair and restoration company Peace Vans today launched a line of customizable campervan conversions for the VW ID. Buzz in the US.

Seattle-based Peace Vans is now selling three campervan conversion options that are available for pre-order from today. The ID. Buzz’s interior can be transformed into a fully equipped mobile home with the Buzz.Camper conversion, a chef’s kitchen with the Buzz.Box, or a queen-sized bed/platform and kitchen combo with the Buzz.Box.Sleeper.

Peace Vans will start to deliver its campervan conversions via select dealers, direct shipping, or onsite installation in November 2024.

Harley Sitner, owner of Peace Vans, said:

Since the first days of Peace Vans, the single biggest question we’ve been asked is, ‘Where’s the new VW version of the beloved old VW camper?’ We’ve been waiting for the ID. Buzz for some time. We were fortunate enough to experience some early pre-production units, loved what we saw, and decided to build out entirely new solutions crafted exclusively for the ID. Buzz. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of this project.

Peace Vans will also sell a limited number of pre-built VW ID. Buzz campervans directly to customers. An ID. Buzz can be ordered with any of the camper conversions pre-installed. The exclusive units available through Peace Vans will be limited in quantity and configuration.

Peace Vans will develop the iconic “pop top” feature in 2025, with availability in late 2025. Customers who purchase conversions will get first dibs for the pop top feature once it’s ready and approved for the US market.

Buzz.Camper

The Buzz.Camper converts your ID.Buzz into a fully functioning mobile home with a complete interior retrofit. It includes a lounge area that effortlessly converts to a bed; interior storage cabinets that contain a cooktop, sink, and water storage; and everything else you need in a small-footprint campervan.

The Buzz.Camper conversion requires the removal of both rows of seats, and there are no current provisions for passengers in the rear. Peace Vans is developing a Department of Transportation-approved solution for rear seats.

Pricing for the Buzz.Camper will be released in Q3 2024

Buzz.Box

The Buzz.Box is a bespoke rear chef’s kitchen for the ID.Buzz. Constructed of high-quality lightweight materials and securely installed in the rear, the Buzz.Box takes cooking and food prep on-the-go to the next level.

From a 35L refrigerator to an integrated cooktop, water storage, sink, and multiple cutting/prep surfaces, the Buzz.Box extends out from the van so you can cook meals comfortably under the rear lift gate.

Peace Vans has also included several surprises in the Buzz.Box, including a wireless charging station, integrated lighting and sound, and a modular design that complements the ID.Buzz’s color schemes. The Buzz.Box requires the removal of the third row of seats.

Buzz.Box: $7,995 plus shipping, applicable taxes, and installation

Buzz.Box.Sleeper

The Buzz.Box.Sleeper offers all the features of the Buzz.Box plus it includes a nearly queen-sized bed. Simply fold down the second row of seats and extend the sleeping platform and mattress into the van. Peace Vans says that the high-quality mattress is comfortable, and if your ID.Buzz has a glass roof, then bonus, you can stargaze from bed.

Buzz.Box.Sleeper: $10,995 plus shipping, applicable taxes and installation

Read more: VW just released details of the 2025 ID. Buzz’s US trims

