BYD shows off upgraded Seal EV interior to keep pace with Tesla’s Model 3

BYD upgraded 2025 Seal EV interior (Source: BYD)

As the global EV market heats up, market leaders look to stay ahead of the competition. Tesla and BYD are launching upgraded versions of their electric sedans to fend off incoming rivals. After Tesla launched the Model 3 Highland refresh, it’s now BYD’s turn. In its latest images, BYD gave us our first look at the upgraded Seal EV interior.

Tesla launched the new Model 3 Highland, or Model 3 refresh, nearly a year ago in China. The new Model 3 features a sleek new design, an upgraded interior (with a new backseat screen), and more range.

After briefly surpassing Tesla for the top global EV maker title in Q4 2023, Tesla quickly took it back earlier this year and has held the lead ever since.

However, that could change soon. BYD officially revealed the first images of the new Seal EV, its Model 3-like electric sedan, last week. The upgraded 2025 Seal EV features added LiDAR on the roof, which is expected to power new ADAS functions.

Other noticeable design upgrades include a big, red “BYD” badge on the back, replacing the signature “Build Your Dreams” logo (Like the new Tesla Model 3 but opposite).

2025 BYD Seal EV (Source: BYD)

BYD unveiled the first images of the new Seal EV interior ahead of its official launch this week. According to BYD, the 2025 Seal EV “interprets a new ‘decoration’ world.”

First look at the new BYD Seal EV interior

As part of BYD’s Ocean lineup, the seats feature a wave-like pattern. BYD said the “trendy” Coral Orange interior color “sets off a new aesthetic trend.”

The interior includes BYD’s signature 15.6″ rotating infotainment screen, a driver display panel, and a wireless phone charging pad. Unlike Tesla’s Model 3, the Seal EV features several physical buttons and control knobs. The Model 3 also doesn’t include a driver display.

BYD upgraded 2025 Seal EV interior (Source: BYD)

BYD has yet to reveal the official interior dimensions. They are expected to be revealed when the new model launches on August 8, 2024.

At 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,460 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm, the BYD’s Seal is a close match to Tesla’s Model 3 (4,720 mm long x 1,933 mm wide x 1,411 mm tall).

BYD upgraded 2025 Seal EV interior (Source: BYD)

We will learn the official range and specs later this week, but BYD’s Seal EV currently gets up to 404 miles (650 km) CLTC with the larger (80.64 kWh) battery. The smaller (61.44 kWh) provides up to 317 mi (510 km) driving range in China.

In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 gets up to 443 miles (713 km) CLTC range. That’s for the Long-Range AWD model, starting at around $37,800 (271,900 yuan). The base RWD Model 3 starts at $32,300 (231,900 yuan) with up to 377 miles (606 km) driving range in China.

Tesla Model 3 interior (Source: Tesla)

BYD will reveal official prices later this week, but they are expected to start at around $25,000 (179,800 yuan).

The new Seal EV comes after Tesla launched the new Model 3 Performance in China in June. Check back later this week for prices, specs, and more.

2025 BYD Seal EV (Source: BYD)

Electrek’s Take

As a Model 3 driver, the new Seal EV interior looks similar. However, there are a few noticeable differences, as I pointed out above. Although the Seal is minimalistic, the Model 3 is even more so, with much fewer buttons and knobs.

BYD sold a record 342,383 new energy vehicles (NEVs) last month, but EV sales slipped for the second straight month. BYD sold 33,595 Seal models in July, second to the Seagull (36,256) in its Ocean lineup.

The Chinese EV maker continues launching EVs in new overseas markets as the competition in China intensifies. According to recent Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) research, BYD could top Tesla sooner than expected.

The BI report suggests BYD will take back the global EV leader crown and hold it until 2027. In 2028, Tesla will regain it, with Volkswagen pulling it together for third.

BYD is also launching a new mid-size electric SUV, the Sea Lion 07, aimed at Tesla’s sweet spot with the best-selling Model Y.

Despite building a reputation as a low-cost EV maker, BYD is quickly launching new models in different segments, such as pickup trucks, luxury vehicles, and electric supercars.

With plans to enter Canada after reportedly meeting with dealers, BYD could radically shake up the North American EV market. It has already unveiled its first pickup truck, the Shark PHEV, in Mexico, poised to challenge Ford and Toyota’s top-selling Ranger and Hilux models.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Cybertruck is already gaining momentum. It’s expected to top Ford’s F-150 Lightning this quarter to become America’s top-selling electric pickup.

Will BYD top Tesla again? Let us know your thoughts below.

Source: CarNewsChina, BYD Weibo