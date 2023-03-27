Velotric Nomad 1 review: A UL-listed fat tire electric bike for dirty adventures

The first thing I noticed about the Velotric Nomad 1 was the screaming yellow color (technically called “Mango”). But the second thing, and perhaps more important, was just how much fun the bike is to take off-road where the asphalt ends and the adventures begin.

Technically there are several nice colors, but I instantly fell in love with this bright Mango colorway that feels both fun and like a nod towards safety via high-visibility. But of course an e-bike is more about performance than looks, so let’s dig into just how well this e-bike works.

Take a gander at my video review below if you want to see it in action, or keep on reading for my complete thoughts.

Velotric Nomad 1 Video Review

Veloric Nomad 1 tech specs

Motor: 750 W continuous-rated rear geared hub motor (1,200W peak)

750 W continuous-rated rear geared hub motor (1,200W peak) Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle and pedal assist

20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle and pedal assist Range: Up to 55 mi (88 km)

Up to 55 mi (88 km) Battery: 48V 14.4Ah (691 Wh) frame-integrated, removable

48V 14.4Ah (691 Wh) frame-integrated, removable Charge time: 6 hours

6 hours Max load: 440 lb (200 kg)

440 lb (200 kg) Weight : 73 lb (33 kg)

: 73 lb (33 kg) Brakes: Hydraulic disc brakes, 180 mm rotors

Hydraulic disc brakes, 180 mm rotors Extras: Backlit LCD display with speedometer, tripmeter/odometer, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, left side thumb throttle, included front and rear fenders, optional rear rack, integrated headlight and tail lights, kickstand

Safety meets performance

First of all, let’s talk safety. The Velotric Nomad 1 has UL certification for both the bike itself and the battery.

That not only provides extra peace of mind for owners, but also is an increasingly important consideration as more areas consider bans on e-bike sales for non UL-certified models.

And like I mentioned above, while there are many other attractive color options, the bright yellow paint job makes the bike harder to ignore by drivers. Combined with front and rear LED lighting, that’s another key factor in safety and visibility.

But beyond mere appearances, let’s talk shop. With 1,200W of peak power and a set of fat tires, this e-bike is built to take it to the dirt just as well as it can handle commuting on the streets.

There’s nothing terribly special about the tires, they’re commonly available CST BFT 26 x 4.0 fat tires. But they certainly get the job done, as I experience on a combination of sand and dirt, as well as some fun excursions on mulched nature trails.

I also really like the included fenders for keeping all that sand, dirt, and mulch off of my back and the front of my jeans, which isn’t always a given in off-road e-bikes. But since the Velotric is one of those world-colliding e-bikes designed for the tarmac and the turf, the fenders are a nice touch. And they aren’t cheap dinky fenders either, like many fat tire e-bikes unfortunately use. These are well supported fenders that do their job without flopping around.

As usual, I’m guilty of using too much throttle when I get off-road, as it is hard to resist treating the Nomad 1 like a dirt bike and throttling over little hops and bumps.

The 750W rear hub motor is happy to dish out that power all day, and the siren’s call of that thumb throttle is like music to my ears. The left side thumb throttle setup has never been my favorite, as I’m more of a half-twist right side throttle man myself. But when in Rome, I can make do.

Despite enjoying throttle riding a bit too much, I always try to get in some good pedal assist testing as well. Without a torque sensor, the Nomad 1 has to rely on a more basic cadence sensor for pedal assist. It seems to work fine, minus the telltale lag when you try to get rolling. It’s especially important to remember to downshift before stops when you only have a cadence sensor, as getting rolling in high gear with fat tires while you wait for the electric assist to kick in is a real doozy.

So I’ll ding the Nomad 1 there, as I have to for any cadence sensor-based pedal assist e-bike. Torque sensors are just so much nicer, and I miss them when they aren’t there.

But the lack of a torque sensor surely helped Velotric bring the Nomad 1 in at a reasonable price, which is currently the sale price of $1,499.

That’s an attractive price for a UL-listed fat tire e-bike with 1,200W of power and a set of nice features like front suspension, grippy hydraulic disc brakes, 8-speed Shimano transmission, full fender set, LED lighting, and a large nearly 700 Wh battery.

One more addition that I would have loved to see would be a rear rack included as standard equipment, but you can always add that $69 component yourself if you need the storage. Mounts for a front rack seen on either side of the head tube imply that you could almost turn this thing into a cargo bike if you needed to.

But to me, I still think the Velotric Nomad 1 finds it true home in the overlap between commuter and adventure bike. Most people aren’t like me with a storage room full of e-bikes. Most people have to settle on a single model, and so to have a bike that feels good in the bike lane yet can still handle a fun trail ride is a major advantage, and that’s exactly what the Nomad 1 seems to offer.

This isn’t a high-end electric bike, don’t make any mistake. You’ll find much higher quality with bike shop bikes like a Trek, Specialized, or other several thousand dollar e-bikes. But at under $1,500 for a great performing e-bike, I’d say this is more than fair. Bigger names will charge you more for less bike, and they don’t even come with the safety certification of the Nomad 1.

So to wrap this review up in a sentence, I’d say the Velotric Nomad 1 is a great budget offering that can get you out on a safe, fun adventure (or a normal boring cruise to the coffee shop) without breaking the bank.