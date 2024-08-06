Rivian launches limited-time 2.99% financing offer on the new Dual Max R1S

Rivian introduced a new, limited-time 2.99% financing offer on its new Dual Max R1S this week. With over 400 miles of range, a re-engineered suspension, and an in-house Dual-Motor system, Rivian’s new R1S is more capable and efficient than ever.

Rivian’s new R1S gets limited-time 2.99% financing deal

After introducing drastic upgrades to its flagship R1S and R1T vehicles this summer, Rivian’s new Dual Max R1S is already getting much cheaper.

Rivian sweetened the deal with a new limited-time 2.99% financing offer for 60 months on the Dual Max R1S this week. To “celebrate summer adventures” Rivian is passing the savings onto buyers.

On Rivian’s online R1 Shop, Dual Max and Performance Dual Max R1S models are listed with delivery in one to six weeks. Rivian’s new Dual Max R1S starts at $89,900.

Rivian introduced “hundreds of hardware improvements, performance upgrades, a fully redesigned software experience, new in-house drive systems, and many new features, updates, and design elements” in the Gen 2 R1S.

Although they may look the same on the outside, the new models are more efficient and packed with more performance.

Rivian R1S (Source: Rivian)

The new R1S Dual Max offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 410 miles. With up to 533 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque, the electric SUV can tow up to 7,700 lbs. It includes three drive modes: All Purpose, All-Terrain, and Snow.

With room for seven passengers and luggage, Rivian’s R1S is built for family adventuring. The Performance upgrade, which packs 655 hp and 829 lb-ft of torque for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds, costs $5,000.

Rivian R1S interior (Source: Rivian)

Although the new Dual Max R1S costs $7,000 more than the Dual Large model (and gets an extra 80 miles of range), the limited-time financing offer nearly erases the cost difference.

The new financing offer is for the purchase of a new 2025 Rivian R1S Dual Max or Performance Dual Max model financed through Rivian Financial Services. There is a $1,000 deposit, and APR rates may vary. To qualify, you must take delivery on or before September 30, 2024.

Rivian R1T (left) and R1S (right) electric vehicles (Source: Rivian)

With Rivian aiming to increase output at its Normal, IL manufacturing plant in the second half of 2024, now may be a good time to start shopping. You can browse Rivian’s R1 shop to find vehicles near you.

Ready to take advantage of the savings? We can help you find deals on Rivian’s R1S in your area. You can use our link to view deals on 2024 and 2025 Rivian R1S models near you.