 Skip to main content

2025 Hyundai Kona Electric prices start at under $35,000 with sporty new N Line trim

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 31 2024 - 2:13 pm PT
0 Comments
2025-Hyundai-Kona-Electric

The 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric remains one of the most affordable EV options in the US, with starting prices under $35,000. Hyundai added a new, sporty N Line model with sleek design upgrades.

2025 Hyundai Kona Electric prices and range by trim

Five years after the Kona Electric hit the market, Hyundai revamped the 2024 model with a new “EV-derived” design.

In fact, the 2024 model was an improvement in every way, with more range, interior space, and a stylish redesign. Hyundai added a pixelated seamless lightbar across the front, improved the nose, and added active grille shutters for a more modern look.

The interior features Hyundai’s next-gen infotainment system, which includes dual 12.3″ driver display and infotainment screens. It also includes Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto support.

The 2025 model is gaining an even more sporty, stylish design upgrade. Hyundai’s Kona Electric is getting the N Line treatment.

Hyundai said the new Kona Electric N Line will “redefine electric vehicle style.” The model features added N Line elements, including the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and 19-inch wheels.

2025-Hyundai-Kona-Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric N Line (Source: Hyundai)

Other N Line badging is included to help the sporty trim stand apart. Inside, the N Line model features sports seats with red stitching and more N Line badging. You will also notice red elements on the wheel and dash to give it a sportier feel.

The 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line will start at $39,670 (including a $1,395 destination fee). Prices for the base 2025 Kona Electric SE will start at $34,270.

2025-Hyundai-Kona-Electic-N-Line
Hyundai Kona Electric N Line interior (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s 2025 Kona EV includes the same 48.6 kWh and 64.8 kWh battery options. The base SE, powered by the smaller (48.6 kWh) battery, gets up to 200 miles range. It features a front e-motor with up to 133 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque.

The N Line, SEL, and Limited models are equipped with a more powerful motor for up to 201 horsepower.

2025 Hyundai Kona electric trimStarting Price
SE$34,270
SEL$38,270
N Line$39,670
Limited$42,445
2025 Hyundai Kona electric starting price by trim (including $1,395 delivery fee)

Powered by the larger (64.8 kWh) battery, the N Line gets up to 230 miles range, while the SEL and Limited trims can drive up to 261 miles range. All models include fast charge (10% to 80%) capabilities in 43 minutes.

Did the new Hyundai Kona Electric catch your eye? If you want to try it out for yourself, we can help you get started. You can use our link to view deals on the Hyundai Kona Electric near you.

Source: Cars.com, Hyundai

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a five-seat subcomp…
Hyundai

Hyundai

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications