2025 Hyundai Kona Electric prices start at under $35,000 with sporty new N Line trim

The 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric remains one of the most affordable EV options in the US, with starting prices under $35,000. Hyundai added a new, sporty N Line model with sleek design upgrades.

2025 Hyundai Kona Electric prices and range by trim

Five years after the Kona Electric hit the market, Hyundai revamped the 2024 model with a new “EV-derived” design.

In fact, the 2024 model was an improvement in every way, with more range, interior space, and a stylish redesign. Hyundai added a pixelated seamless lightbar across the front, improved the nose, and added active grille shutters for a more modern look.

The interior features Hyundai’s next-gen infotainment system, which includes dual 12.3″ driver display and infotainment screens. It also includes Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto support.

The 2025 model is gaining an even more sporty, stylish design upgrade. Hyundai’s Kona Electric is getting the N Line treatment.

Hyundai said the new Kona Electric N Line will “redefine electric vehicle style.” The model features added N Line elements, including the front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and 19-inch wheels.

Hyundai Kona Electric N Line (Source: Hyundai)

Other N Line badging is included to help the sporty trim stand apart. Inside, the N Line model features sports seats with red stitching and more N Line badging. You will also notice red elements on the wheel and dash to give it a sportier feel.

The 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric N Line will start at $39,670 (including a $1,395 destination fee). Prices for the base 2025 Kona Electric SE will start at $34,270.

Hyundai Kona Electric N Line interior (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s 2025 Kona EV includes the same 48.6 kWh and 64.8 kWh battery options. The base SE, powered by the smaller (48.6 kWh) battery, gets up to 200 miles range. It features a front e-motor with up to 133 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque.

The N Line, SEL, and Limited models are equipped with a more powerful motor for up to 201 horsepower.

2025 Hyundai Kona electric trim Starting Price SE $34,270 SEL $38,270 N Line $39,670 Limited $42,445 2025 Hyundai Kona electric starting price by trim (including $1,395 delivery fee)

Powered by the larger (64.8 kWh) battery, the N Line gets up to 230 miles range, while the SEL and Limited trims can drive up to 261 miles range. All models include fast charge (10% to 80%) capabilities in 43 minutes.

Source: Cars.com, Hyundai