Hyundai unveils sporty new Kona Electric N Line with bold design elements

The all-electric Hyundai Kona EV is getting the sporty N Line treatment. Hyundai unveiled the new Kona Electric N Line with stylish design upgrades.

Hyundai Motor Europe’s best-selling EV is getting even more attractive. The Kona Electric is Hyundai Europe’s first EV to get the sporty N Line treatment.

The new 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is an improvement over the previous version in every way. Hyundai upgraded the model with a new “EV-derived” design, including its signature pixel lights and “Seamless Horizon” LED DRLs.

Hyundai’s new Kona EV design is aligned with its dedicated electric models like the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

The new model is nearly 6″ longer with an extra 3″ legroom in the back seat. It also includes 33% more cargo space (up to 63.7 cubic feet) in the rear. A fully foldable back seat frees up space for larger items.

At 171.3″ long, 71.9″ wide, and 62.2″ tall, the new Hyundai Kona EV is roughly the same size as the Volvo EX30 and Chevy Bolt EUV.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai also upgraded the interior with its next-gen infotainment. The system includes dual 12.3″ touchscreens and a faster user interface. Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto support comes standard.

Hyundai Kona Electric gets sporty N-Line facelift

The new N Line electric SUV is “set to redefine electric vehicle style,” according to Hyundai. Hyundai upgraded the model with the latest N Line elements for those that want to stand out.

New features include aggressive dedicated N Line front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and stylish 19″ wheels. Hyundai added exclusive N Line badging to make the model stand apart.

Hyundai Kona Electric N Line (Source: Hyundai UK)

Inside, the EV boasts sports seats with red stitching and added N Line badges. Red details are also featured on the wheel and dashboard to give that sports car feel.

Stand out N Line features include:

Black headliner

Ambient lighting

N Line metal petals

Glossy black side mirrors

Heated front and rear seats

N Line seats with red stitching

An optional two-tone black roof

Dedicated N Line steering wheel

Exclusive N Line 19″ alloy wheels

Customers in the UK can choose between the N Line or N Line S trims. Prices start at £40,395 ($51,000) for the base Kona Electric N Line with a 65 kWh battery.

Hyundai Kona Electric N Line interior (Source: Hyundai UK)

Two seat choices are available: the N Line with cloth or the N Line S with Eco Alcantara & Leather combination.

The N Line S model starts at £43,095 ($54,500). It also includes a 65 kWh battery but builds on the base model. Added interior features include heated and ventilated seats and a premium BOSE sound system.

On the outside, you will find N Line S features like its signature Full Width Horizon Centre DRL and full projection LED headlamps. It will also include added safety features.

Hyundai plans to begin production of the new Kona Electric N Line in February, with the first models rolling out this spring.

Electrek’s Take

Although this model is for Europe, Hyundai will likely launch the new N Line version in the US. The US is Hyundai’s largest market for passenger vehicles, and the brand is already outpacing many rivals as the demand for EVs picks up.

Hyundai Motor Group (including Kia) overtook Ford and GM to take second in US EV sales last year, behind only Tesla.

Hyundai and Kia accounted for around 8% of passenger EVs handed over in the US in 2023 with around 117,000 models handed over. That’s without their electric models qualifying for the $7,500 EV tax credit (only through leasing).

The upgraded 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the best deals in the US starting at under $33,000. If you’re looking to go electric, we can help you get started. You can use our link to find a great deal on the new Hyundai Kona EV at a dealer near you.