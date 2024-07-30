Litheli FrozenPack is the ultimate on-the-go cooling companion

Introducing the Litheli FrozenPack, the world’s first backpack car fridge designed to keep your food and drinks cool on the go. Check out Litheli’s new Indiegogo campaign with amazing early bird deals on the FrozenPack, and read on to learn more about this trailblazing product.

The Litheli FrozenPack is an all-rounder

Whether you’re heading out on a road trip, camping, or just running errands, this innovative and nimble car fridge ensures you have fresh and cold provisions wherever you are. The Litheli FrozenPack is designed to be your go-to cooler for a wide range of activities:

Road trips: Whether you’re vacationing or traveling for work, just place the FrozenPack in any seat of your car and secure it with a seatbelt so you can enjoy cold drinks and fresh food for the duration of your journey.

Beach picnics: Throw the FrozenPack on your back and enjoy a day at the beach with all your favorite snacks and drinks – you can even take frozen treats like popsicles and ice cream!

Cycling adventures: Just attach the FrozenPack to your bike or electric bike using a car bracket, and ice-cold drinks are guaranteed for you and your fellow cyclists.

Outdoor sports: Head to the field with the FrozenPack, set up your lawn chairs, and you’re all set for a fun day of watching everything from football to soccer to golf.

Short hikes to campsites: With its ergonomic backpack design, the FrozenPack is easy to carry on foot. It alleviates muscle fatigue, making the last-mile walk from your car comfortable. (It’s not designed for long-distance hiking, however.)

Fishing and boating: The FrozenPack is ideal for keeping your daily catch fresh and your drinks cold on fishing and boating trips. It’s made from TPU860 fabric, so it’s water-resistant and a cinch to clean.

Grocery shopping: The days of worrying about frozen food defrosting or melting in a hot car are over – the FrozenPack has that covered. Run as many errands as you like with your groceries in your car, worry-free.

Key features of the Litheli FrozenPack

Wide temperature range: With an adjustable temperature range of -4F (-20C) to 68F (20C), the FrozenPack meets all your cooling needs. It chills drinks at a temperature of 77F (25C) to 32F (0C) in just 15 minutes. Even when it’s unplugged, it stays cool for up to four hours, thanks to its three-layer insulation.

Two power options: When you’re on the move, plug FrozenPack into your car’s cigarette lighter for power. When you unplug from the car, the FrozenPack draws power from a U20 IPS SUPER BATTERY. Each battery provides more than six hours of runtime, and they’re swappable, so when power needs replenishing, just drop in a fully charged battery.

The versatile U20 IPS SUPER BATTERY: One of the most exciting features of the Litheli FrozenPack is its compatibility with Litheli’s U20 IPS SUPER BATTERY. This battery supports all Litheli U20 series products, including brushless lawnmowers, grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, and impact drills. It can also function as a power bank for your digital devices, such as phones and laptops, through its own USB-C port, making it a must-have for both indoor and outdoor use.

Compact yet spacious: Don’t let the FrozenPack’s compact size fool you – it’s incredibly roomy. It boasts a 16L capacity that can hold 10 330ml bottles of soda and nine bottles of 500ml beer. Its 42.1% capacity-to-volume ratio means it has an impressive 77% more capacity compared to fridges of a similar size.

Ergonomic backpack design: Weighing just 24 pounds (11 kg), the FrozenPack features an ergonomic carrying system that reduces muscle fatigue and leaves your hands free. Ample storage pockets and hooks make it easy to carry all your outdoor gear in just one pack.

The FrozenPack has a noise level below 35dB – the equivalent of a soft whisper – tilt protection up to 40 degrees, and vibration resistance. Its LED digital display and buttons make temperature adjustments a snap.

Why choose Litheli FrozenPack?

The Litheli FrozenPack’s unique selling proposition is its ergonomic design, versatility, and superior cooling capabilities. It’s compact yet spacious enough to carry a whole lot of food and drinks. Its dual power options and battery runtime make it incredibly flexible for all kinds of outdoor adventures. Plus, the FrozenPack can be easily carried or attached to a bike.

Letheli FrozenPack’s Indiegogo super early bird prices

Litheli is offering five different FrozenPack bundles on Indiegogo at super early bird prices:

FrozenPack Standard kit (without battery, including car’s cigarette lighter charger) – Enjoy 31% OFF the MSRP of $349 at $219

(without battery, including car’s cigarette lighter charger) – Enjoy 31% OFF the MSRP of $349 at $219 On-the-Go Kit (FrozenPack with two batteries) – Enjoy 33% OFF at $277

(FrozenPack with two batteries) – Enjoy Two-Wheel Kit (FrozenPack with an L-shaped rack) – Enjoy 35% OFF at $398

(FrozenPack with an L-shaped rack) – Enjoy Outdoor Kit (FrozenPack with an eWagon W2 Pro) – Enjoy 33% OFF at $515

(FrozenPack with an eWagon W2 Pro) – Enjoy Runtime Kit (FrozenPack with Flint 288 power station) – Enjoy 36% OFF at $459

You don’t want to miss this great deal!

About Litheli

Litheli is a tech manufacturer established in 2017 under the renowned global tool maker LERA, with 18 years of R&D and production expertise. Litheli is dedicated to building a brand of cost-effective next-gen battery-powered products. As the creator of the DC2.0 battery platform and Infinity Power Share (IPS), Litheli offers solar panels, power storage, and battery-powered products for indoor, garden, car, and outdoor activities.

