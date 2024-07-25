Porsche teases first Cayenne Electric prototypes [Images]

The all-electric Porsche Cayenne is on its way. Porsche confirmed the next-gen Cayenne will be electric. Meanwhile, Porsche plans to keep hybrid and gas models around a while longer. Porsche gave us a sneak peek as the first Cayenne Electric prototypes hit the road for testing. Check it out below.

The fourth-gen Cayenne will be fully electric, Porsche announced Thursday. Porsche said testing is well underway after showing off the first camouflaged prototypes.

“The Cayenne has always defined the sports car in its segment,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume boasted. Blume added, “In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV.”

Porsche already gave the current Cayenne “one of the most extensive product upgrades” in brand history. But, the fourth-gen model will be “further developed with major technological investment.”

The Cayenne Electric is expected to play a big role as Porsche shifts to EVs. Porsche’s new electric SUV will be based on the 800V PPE platform.

Porsche said the platform allows it to integrate the latest tech, like an advanced high-voltage system, powertrain, and chassis.

Porsche Cayenne Electric prototypes testing (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche shows off first Cayenne Electric prototypes

“We are going to utilize the potential of electrification to take the Cayenne to a completely new level in a number of ways,” Michael Steiner explained, executive board member for R&D at Porsche AG.

In addition to its signature driving characteristics, Porsche is aiming for rapid and stable charging, efficiency, and everyday drivability in the new Cayenne EV.

Porsche Cayenne Electric prototypes testing (Source: Porsche AG)

The first Cayenne Electric prototypes have left the Porsche factory and are out for testing. Porsche says, “The real-world testing has begun.” By its launch, the Cayenne EV will have “completed several million test kilometers all over the world,” including in extreme climates.

Porsche claims extensive testing is needed to ensure the new EV meets the brand’s high-quality standards.

Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype towing a trailer (Source: CarSpyMedia/ YouTube)

Last month, we caught a glimpse of the Cayenne Electric towing a trailer through the mountains. Some design elements, like active cooling air flaps, are visible, similar to those of the new 911 Carrera GTS, Porsche’s first street-legal hybrid 911.

The Porsche Cayenne Electric is expected to officially debut in 2026. Ahead of it, Porsche plans to launch an electric 718 model (which has also been spotted testing).

Porsche Cayenne Electric prototypes testing (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche will begin deliveries of the Macan EV later this year. The electric Macan starts at $78,800, while the Turbo version costs $105,300.

The news comes after Porsche backed off its 80% EV sales target by 2030 this week. Porsche said the goal may have been too ambitious, and the transition could take longer than expected.

Porsche Macan EV (left) and Turbo (right) versions (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche said it could still hit its target if the market allows it. Blume reiterated the stance Thursday, saying, ” Our product strategy could enable us to deliver more than 80 percent of our new cars fully electrified in 2030,” but that will depend on demand and EV development globally.

As such, Porsche confirmed it will offer the Cayenne in three powertrains “up to and beyond 2030,” including electric, hybrid, and gas-powered versions.