Save $1,000 on MOD’s Groove 1 e-bike at $1,499, ALLPOWERS R2500 power station deals, rare Electric Bike Co. promotion, more

Leisure meets functionality with MOD Bikes’ Groove 1 Utility e-bike, now $1,000 off

There’s only one week left of MOD Bikes’ ongoing summer sale that is taking up to $1,000 off a sizable selection of beautifully crafted e-bikes, like the previously covered MOD Easy 3 e-bike that just drips stylish motorcycle charm and even has the option to add a sidecar attachment. One of the other models seeing a major discount, and equally competes with other major brands as an affordable commuter solution is the MOD Groove 1 Utility e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $2,499, this sale has it benefiting from a 40% markdown that is giving you back a full $1,000 off the going rate, landing it at the lowest price we have seen since the brand first came to our attention. With e-bike prices across the country rising in price due to the new tariffs, it’s definitely a nice turn around to see this EV fall within an affordable price range and give folks an opportunity to jump in the saddle of a quality model.

The MOD Groove 1 e-bike, dubbed by the brand as “the ultimate beach cruiser,” was designed with leisurely cruises in mind and given a laid back riding position with its minimalistic yet sturdy aluminum frame that is tastefully accented with selective wood panels. It arrives sporting a MOD DRIVE 500W rear brushless geared hub motor (with a 750W peak) alongside a removable removable 614Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery and and five levels of pedal assistance supported by a cadence sensor – with a throttle for pure electric action.

You’ll have up to 45 miles on a single charge to cruise around town while hitting speeds up to 28 MPH, which unfortunately doesn’t have extra battery options to double its range like other models. You’ll also find other features like a 7-speed Shimano ALTUS derailleur, an integrated LED headlight and taillight with brake light functionality, full cover anti-vibration fenders for both wheels, a snap-on rear cargo rack that is child-seat ready, hydraulic disc brakes, a bell, and an S1 smart display with a USB port for charging your devices and password security for locking the e-bike.

MOD BIKES summer sale discounts:

ALLPOWERS’ R2500 Portable Power Station hits $949, bundle options start from $959

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, ALLPOWERS is offering its R2500 Portable Power Station for $949 shipped, after clipping the on-page $350 off coupon. Normally going for $1,599, it’s seen fewer discounts than other units under the brand, most recently falling back to the $899 low during Prime Day sales and sitting at $979 during ALLPOWERS’ ongoing Prime Day sale direct from its site (ending tomorrow). Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown that saves you $650 in total and lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The R2500 power station’s streamlined unit houses its upgraded LiFePO4 battery that provides a 2,016Wh capacity and can pump out power up to 2,500W (peaking at 4,000W). You’ll find the usual smart controls via the companion app for setting adjustments, as well as 14 output ports to tackle your device and appliance charging needs, with four ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, one car port, and one RV outlet. The battery can be fully recharged in just 1.3 hours thanks to its 1,500W max input, or you can connect up to 1,000W of solar input for an equally impressive 2 hour charge, or stack the two means for dual fast charging in only 1 hour.

There are a few bundle options for this particular unit that are worth considering – especially with the Amazon storefront offering matching or better prices over the direct-from-manufacturer sale we mentioned earlier. First, you can grab the power station along with a flexible 200W solar panel for $959, after clipping the two on-page 10% promotion coupons. Next, you can bump the solar panel to a 400W model for $260 more, after clipping/redeeming the appropriate coupons, or get a 600W solar panel with it instead for $1,399, once again taking advantage of the on-page coupons/promos.

Save up to $349 on Electric Bike Co. e-bikes and get a free anti-theft alarm, all starting at $1,379

Electric Bike Company is offering a rare chance to shave $100 off any e-bike under the brand’s flag as well as receive a free anti-theft alarm (valued at $129) when you use the promo code SCHOOL at checkout. While most of the models are sitting at their new MSRPs due to the tariff hikes, the Model J variations have luckily seen the smallest price change, with the base model available for $1,379 shipped, after using the promo code. Recently fetching $1,599, this brand is not known for offering many discounts in the year, and when it does it’s often only by $100 or $200 increments. We’ve seen the base Model J go as low as $1,299 in the past – February having been the last time for that particular rate – with May having seen the previous wave of $200 discounts.

The Model J e-bike arrives in Venice-beach style, sporting its minimalist moped design with fun, beachy vibes that include a classic, comfort-focused banana seat. Don’t let it fool you though, this is a fully capable commuter solution that provides a 60-mile travel range on a single charge of the 14Ah battery, topping off at speeds of 20 to 28 MPH thanks to its 750W geared hub motor and five levels of pedal assistance.

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty of accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality. With the Model J e-bike, your first choice will be made between a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor, with the other features more standardized until you customize things yourself. These features include motorbike-grade puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port. You can get a full hands-on rundown from our review over at Electrek.

Unfortunately the other colorways and variations are starting from their MSRPs, but can still benefit from the $100 discount. There’s the Living Coral colorway that will run you $1,499 and the Army Green colorway is also at $1,499 with the discount, with the Niagara colorway coming in a tad higher at $1,599. There’s also the Surfer Edition Model J that is outfitted with a rear cargo crate and rear rack for your surfboard, going for $1,699 with the discount, while the accessory-loaded Desert Rover bundle model will run you $2,099.

