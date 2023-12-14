Electric Bike Company Model J review: A literally one-of-a-kind e-moped

Electric Bike Company was once the go-to source for US-built electric beach cruiser bikes. Now that they’ve expanded into folders, adventure-style e-bikes, and e-mopeds (like the Model J here), EBC seems like the go-to source for a much wider range of locally-assembled e-bikes.

But the even bigger differentiator, outside of the Southern California-based assembly, is that you can customize the bike with thousands of color customizations on every part, plus a huge array of accessories.

That’s exactly what I tried to do this time, as I played around with the EBC Customizer. If you haven’t seen it yet, definitely check it out. You can take any model they offer and completely customize it. We’re talking paint colors, component colors, tire colors and styles, number of batteries, baskets, and just about everything else on the bike.

That’s the beauty of having LA-based manufacturing – since they build the bikes locally they can also build them specifically to each customer’s desires.

In my case, I whipped up a blue and white Model J with a BMX handlebar and a pair of batteries for extra long range. To see it in real life, check out my review video below. Then keep reading for my complete thoughts on the bike.

Electric Bike Company Model J Video Review

Electric Bike Company Model J tech specs

These are the base model tech specs, but keep in mind that many options are customizable, such as adding more batteries, a 7-speed drivetrain, add-on torque sensor, etc.

Motor: 750W peak-rated geared hub

750W peak-rated geared hub Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph) on pedal assist, 32 km/h (20 mph) on throttle

45 km/h (28 mph) on pedal assist, 32 km/h (20 mph) on throttle Range: Up to 80 km (50 mi)

Up to 80 km (50 mi) Battery: 48V 14 Ah (672 Wh)

48V 14 Ah (672 Wh) Brakes: Quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes

Quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes Extras: Color LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights with turn signals, choice of thumb or half-twist throttle, lockable battery, extremely wide range of accessories

Color LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights with turn signals, choice of thumb or half-twist throttle, lockable battery, extremely wide range of accessories Price: $1,499 MSRP (currently on sale for $1,299)

It starts with the delivery

The first experience you get with the bike is the delivery, which already illustrates how different this e-bike is than most others.

It comes fully assembled in the box. All you have to do is tilt the handlebars up and you’re ready to go.

There’s no handlebar installation, no screwing on pedals, no mounting wheels, no nothing. It’s all ready just ready to go. Remove the foam and ride.

From there, you get to experience the fun riding that this bike offers. Now let’s not beat around the bush, this is obviously a Super73-inspired electric bike. Many companies have come out with electric moped-style bikes designed to grab a slice of that market that has proven popular with teen and young adult riders. And the Model J does exactly that: it offers moped-vibes in an affordable e-bike.

But Electric Bike Company puts their own flair on the bike. From corrosion-resistant hardware all over the bike (learned from their roots as a beach-side cruiser bike company) to the massive 58t chainring to allow comfortable pedaling even on single-speed setups, EBC’s fingerprints are all over this bike design.

In fact, I found this single-speed bike to be quite comfortable to pedal even at higher speeds. You can get a 7-speed transmission for it, but the single-speed feels plenty for flat cruising like I mostly do. And the giant dinner plate-sized 58t chainring up front makes it possible to pedal up to high speeds even on the single-speed setup.

If you’re big on pedal assist, you get the choice of either a cadence sensor or a torque sensor. In fact, you get lots of ‘this or that’ choices. You can get either a half-twist throttle or a thumb throttle. You can get either a rigid or suspension fork. You can get either black or silver trim on the metal components (rims/chain ring/handlebars/stem/etc.). You can get either black or brown seat/grips. You can get either black or brown tires. You can get either rubber or leather bar ends.

The list of choices goes on and on!

Some parts have even more options, like four different styles of handlebars. It’s wild!

But other things stay the same, like the long bench seat that gives this e-bike its signature moped or mini-bike feel. The lack of height adjustability means you’re not going to get proper leg extension and this isn’t going to pedal as well as a commuter bike, but I was still surprised by how well it worked under pedal assist and even leg power alone. Even so though, I wouldn’t want to pedal it under only my own power for very long.

When it comes to power and range, it’s got more of one than the other. The range is selectable based on how many batteries you want to add. One battery is good for 25 miles of throttle-only range or 50 miles of pedal assist. You can double or triple that with more batteries, which is a really cool feature not normally available on most e-bikes.

But with power, I was a bit surprised that there wasn’t more ‘oomph’ right off the line. The controller seems programmed to ease the power on in the first second or two, resulting in a slightly more relaxed launch experience from rest. On the one hand, that’s a bit of a bummer compared to some cheaper e-bikes that just dump all their power at once. Immediately unleashing peak torque is not terribly sophisticated, but releasing full power at the slight touch of the throttle is definitely fun for the initiated. On the other hand, the way EBC does it is probably both safer and easier on the bike in the long run, putting less wear and tear on the drivetrain. You still get good power and can of course climb hills, but you aren’t going to be laying down any rubber snakes on the asphalt due to the easy ramp-up of power they’ve programmed into the controller.

Maybe that’s why they can offer a 10-year motor warranty, because they’ve got the throttle ramping designed to offer better longevity for the parts.

The only other complaint I have is about the suspension. I opted for a suspension fork, which is a nice way to take some vibration out of the front end.

But since you sit so far back on this model, your tush is basically right over the bike’s rear wheel, meaning your spine doesn’t get much help from the suspension fork.

I find that if you drop the tire pressure a bit, it definitely helps with a softer rear, though you don’t want to go too low or you’ll impact your handling.

So just be aware that while suspension up front is nice to include, don’t expect to it to help too much with the rear wheel when you hit a pothole or ride off a curb.

Oh and one other thing: I definitely recommend checking out EBC’s custom helmets. They are super comfortable and I LOVE the front and rear LED lights for safe riding at dawn, dusk, or anytime you just want to be more visible.

They can paint it up the same color scheme as your bike, or you can go wild with whatever colors you desire. And you can even customize other aspects like the trim color and strap color.

It’s mind-blowing just how much customization they offer riders, both on their bikes and on their helmets!

Sum it up for me

All told, the bike rides great. It doesn’t have the off-the-line power of a Super73, but it has the looks, the feel, and the fun of that breed of moped-style electric bikes. The bike is well made from quality parts and comes with just about every single piece of it being customizable in some way.

The ability to design your own bike from the ground up and have it assembled in your own country is a thrill that no other company can even come close to matching. And the fact that Electric Bike Company can do it at prices that rival the rest of the industry is a testament to just how well they’ve designed and built their operation.

As far as moped-style electric bikes go, the EBC Model J is one of the most interesting options out there for its great ride and unbeatable levels of customization. And at its current sale price of $1,299, it’s a no-brainer!