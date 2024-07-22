Want to drive a Cybertruck but don’t want to be seen in one? Try it out in Fortnite

Epic Games has announced that the Cybertruck is coming to its popular video games Fortnite and Rocket League in the next couple days, sharing images of the vehicle in both games.

Tesla has been delivering the Cybertruck for almost 9 months now, so it’s starting to become relatively common to see them on the road.

However, it’s still only delivering the early “Foundation Series” vehicles, with a $20k price premium. It should have started delivering normal Cybertrucks by now, but it pushed back that timeline to late 2024.

And it’s still certainly a statement to see one around – they do stick out, and do turn heads. Though the meaning of that statement might be changing… leading some to want to avoid being seen in one of these testaments to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s hubris.

Whether you like it or hate it (for me, the latter), the car is certainly iconic. And so now it’s seeing exposure in two popular video games that are known for their wide availability of purchaseable cosmetic items.

Both Fortnite and Rocket League are “free-to-play” games owned by the same company, Epic Games, which you can compete in without spending any money. They make their money through cosmetic items to customize your character or car, which can be purchased through in-game currency.

Fortnite, a battle royale game where you fight to be the last one standing out of 100 players, is known for its wide variety of customizations, with a whopping 11,711 cosmetic items available in game. Rocket League, a 3v3 game where miniature cars play soccer, has fewer customizations as the only customizable object is your car, but still has a respectable 108 car skins.

Both games announced today that the Cybertruck will be available as one of these cosmetic items starting tomorrow, July 23. We don’t know yet how much each of them will cost in terms of in-game currency, so if you’re the type that likes to spend money on pixels, you’ll have to wait til tomorrow to figure out the price tag.

To introduce the Cybertruck to Fortnite, Fortnite released a short trailer, referencing Tesla’s silly tug-of-war stunt:

And to introduce the Cybertruck to Rocket League, the game put out a single frame showing the Cybertruck on the game’s field – wheel covers and all:

Drive the future.



CYBERTRUCK – TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/B5bH2wHlxk — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 22, 2024

At least, neither of the vehicles will tax your graphics card very much with their inherently low-poly design. Maybe the pixels will be worth it, then. An extra fps or two never hurt anyone.

If you have an electric car in *actual* reality, charge your EV at home using rooftop solar panels. Find a reliable and competitively priced solar installer near you on EnergySage, for free. They have pre-vetted installers competing for your business, ensuring high-quality solutions and 20-30% savings. It’s free, with no sales calls until you choose an installer. Compare personalized solar quotes online and receive guidance from unbiased Energy Advisers. Get started here. – ad*