Tesla starts selling fully-loaded Cybertruck ‘Foundation Series’ for $120,000

Tesla has started offering fully-loaded Cybertruck ‘Foundation Series’ for $120,000 to customers in the US.

At a delivery event last week, Tesla delivered the first 10 Cybertrucks to customers.

There was a fear that Tesla might pull a “Tesla Semi” – meaning doing the same thing it did last year and deliver a few Tesla Semi trucks during a delivery event at the end of the year and then not deliver anything for months.

Fortunately, we are now learning that Tesla is already reaching out to Cybertruck reservation holders to have them convert their reservations into orders.

Furthermore, Tesla appears to be selling a new “Foundation Series” version of Cybertruck:

Tesla writes about the new version of the Cybertruck:

“As an early reservation holder, you are invited to order your Foundation Series Cybertruck which is fully optioned and includes limited-edition laser-etched badging, premium accessories, charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, all-terrain tires, Full Self-Driving capability and more”

Based on the “fully optioned” comment, it sounds like the Cybertruck “Foundation Series” should be a “Cyberbeast” tri-motor version, but with the price listed at $120,000, it sounds like it would be a discount after accounting for Full Self-Driving and all the accessories the automaker mentioned.

In the email to customers, Tesla confirmed that deliveries have already started in California and Texas. It will expand to “more states in 2024”.

Electrek’s Take

I think this might be a strategy to address concerns about Full Self-Driving prices with Cybertruck reservations.

Early after the Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 and Tesla started taking reservations, the automaker had language that can be interpreted as a reservation locking in the price of the FSD package at the time of reservation.

By offering these Cybertruck Foundation Series with all options packaged into the price, Tesla could be getting around the issue.

To be honest, if it’s indeed a Cyberbeast, it doesn’t look like a bad deal. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.