Volvo’s new EX90 may lack Apple CarPlay and other major features at first

With the first deliveries of Volvo’s three-row electric SUV right around the corner, the company is warning that its new EX90 may lack key features like Apple CarPlay—at least for now.

After the first all-electric EX90 rolled off the assembly line at Volvo’s South Carolina plant last month, the automaker is finally gearing up for deliveries.

Unveiled in 2022, Volvo calls the EX90 its “safest vehicle it has ever produced.” The flagship EV was expected to kick off a new era with advanced software and safety features blended with a modern take on its signature Scandinavian design. However, production has been delayed by over two years.

Volvo is now telling customers the EX90 may be delivered without key features. The company issued a list of features “that may be delayed when taking delivery of your EX90.”

The features include Apple CarPlay, Bi-directional charging, Lidar first safety scenario, and more. It also may have battery drainage issues. Volvo said you may notice your EX90 uses some energy when parked and not being charged.

Volvo EX90 with bi-directional charging (Source: Volvo Cars)

Volvo’s EX90 may lack key features at first

According to Volvo, it could drain 3% every 24 hours. If it’s parked for 72 hours without being plugged in, the EX90 will go into deep sleep mode to conserve battery power (see the full list of features here).

Volvo’s CEO Jim Rowan defended the company’s decision to begin EX90 deliveries without key features at first.

Volvo EX90 interior (Source: Volvo)

“The whole point of a software-defined vehicle that has over-the-air update capabilities is to continually upgrade that software,” Rowan explained.

Customers fully understand this, according to Rowan, and “they will reap the benefits over time.”

Volvo EX90 (Source: Volvo)

Volvo plans to add these features in an upcoming update. The missing features are not expected to impact sales. Rowan said, “We don’t see any major loss of pre-bookings or pre-orders as a result of updating the car’s software as it gets further into its journey.”

The news is the latest in Volvo’s software struggles. Volvo recalled all nearly 72,000 EX30 models made, its smallest and cheapest EV, due to a software bug.

Volvo EX90 HD Maps (Source: Volvo Cars)

Volvo delayed EX30 deliveries in the US earlier this month until 2025 as it ramps up production in Belgium to avoid new US and EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. More recently, EX30 orders were taken down from Volvo’s website as it works through the issues.

Electrek’s Take

Volvo isn’t the only automaker struggling with software issues. Volkswagen, GM, and others have experienced similar hurdles, leading to EV delays.

After the EU (and US) recently introduced new tariffs on Chinese EV imports (its EX30 is made in China), Volvo cut its sales growth forecast for 2024 from 15% to 12 to 15%.

Meanwhile, Volvo said with new EV launches, it expects its share of fully electric cars to considerably increase compared to 2023.

Volvo reiterated that it’s still “well positioned for continued growth” and expects to be cash flow neutral in 2024 and 2025.

From 2026, Volvo expects stronger cash flows as investments wind down and its long-term strategy begins to pay dividends. Volvo expects higher revenue and profits in the near future.

Source: Automotive News, Volvo