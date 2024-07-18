Volvo halts EX30 orders online following recent delays

Volvo is no longer accepting EX30 orders online in the US. In the latest setback, Volvo removed the option to reserve an EX30 on its website. It’s now replaced with a new “keep me updated” tab.

Volvo’s smallest and cheapest EV, the EX30, has created quite the hype. It was officially unveiled last June with production kicking off in China last fall.

The EX30 starts at $34,950 in the US and 36,000 euros ($38,500) in Europe as one of the most affordable EVs on the market. In December, the first EX30 models reached European customers.

Despite its small size, the EX30 is already having a big impact. Through the first six months of 2024, Volvo has sold nearly 48,000 EX30 models globally. Despite the hype, the EX30 has had several issues leading to delays and more setbacks.

Volvo is recalling all nearly 72,000 EX30 models made over a software glitch. The bug could cause the EX30’s speedometer to go into test mode.

Volvo EX30 Cloud Blue and Vapour Grey (Source: Volvo)

Volvo is no longer accepting EX30 orders online

On top of this, the EU recently introduced new tariffs on Chinese-made EVs that could impact profits. Volvo already planned to build the EX30 in Belgium, but it could be sooner than expected as it looks to avoid additional duties.

Earlier this month, Volvo announced the EX30 won’t arrive in the US until 2025. It was initially expected to reach the US by the end of 2024.

Volvo EX30 interior (Source: Volvo)

Volvo said the delay was “due to changes in the global automotive landscape.” In May, the US introduced a 100% tariff on Chinese EV imports, which is likely a big reason.

Now, Volvo is no longer accepting EX30 orders in the US. Previously, Volvo’s website had a “Reserve” tab for placing an order. The website now shows a “Keep me updated” tab.

Volvo EX30 US site (Source: Volvo)

You will likely still be able to reserve your EX30 through a dealership. However, this is seemingly another setback as Volvo works to meet the growing demand for affordable EVs.

Volvo is also expected to begin deliveries of its larger EX90 in the second half of the year, missing its early 2024 target.

Source: CarsDirect, Volvo