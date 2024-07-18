Introducing Jeep Dune, the rugged off-road city EV with a DJ booth

The Jeep Dune is an off-road-inspired, fully electric city car. Despite its small size, the Dune makes up for it with its open-air, adventure-seeking spirit. Although not built by Jeep, the electric off-roader carries the Jeep name and shares components with another Stellantis brand. With features like an added DJ booth, the Dune looks like the ultimate EV.

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen when city and off-road adventures collide, you could expect it to look something like the Jeep Dune.

The Dune is an electric city car (L6E category) designed to entice buyers with the Jeep brand. It’s the creation of French designer Emmanual Klissarov from Klissarov Design. Klissarov has worked with GM, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Citroen, and others.

His latest innovation is the Jeep Dune. Based on the Citroen Ami platform, another Stellantis brand, the Dune is a rugged interpretation of the ultra-compact city EV.

Citroen revealed an off-road-inspired My Ami Buggy last year, which features a similar, more rugged design.

The Buggy and Dune feature open-air designs and other upgrades to give them a “tougher” or more outdoorsy feel.

Jeep Dune EV concept (Source: Klissarov Design)

Meet the Jeep Dune, the rugged off-road city EV

Powered by an eight hp motor and 5.4 kWh battery, the My Ami Buggy gets up to 46 miles range. Although this may not seem like much compared to the +300 mi EVs on the road today, keep in mind it’s designed for short adventures and city travel.

With perforated printed fabric doors, hand-dipped personalization, an included cooler, and a DJ booth, the Jeep Buggy looks like the ultimate party EV.

Jeep Dune EV concept (Source: Klissarov Design)

Jeep and Citroen are both under the Stellantis umbrella, so a shared platform would make sense. The Buggy starts at $13,600 (£10,495), while the original Ami prices start at under $10,000 (£7,695).

Klissarov points out that the Dune could be a great addition to Jeep’s European lineup, alongside the Avenger, Compass, Wrangler, Renegade, and Grand Cherokee.

Jeep Dune EV concept (Source: Klissarov Design)

Meanwhile, Jeep is promising a $25,000 Renegade EV will launch in the US. It will be sold alongside its first global electric SUV, the Jeep Wagoneer S.

Jeep’s electric Wagoneer S will arrive at US dealerships this fall, starting at $71,995. Jeep is aiming its electric SUV at Tesla’s Model Y. As CEO Antonio Filosa claims, “something like 100% will be conquested.” Not only Tesla, but other rivals as well.

Would you buy the Jeep Dune for under $15,000? Let us know in the comments below.