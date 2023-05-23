Would you buy the new ‘rugged’ Citroen electric My Ami Buggy for $13K?

Back by popular demand, Citroen revealed a new version of the My Ami Buggy, an ultra-compact electric city car. The special edition EV will go on sale in ten countries for just over $13K (£10,495).

Meet the Citroen My Ami Buggy electric car

The My Ami Buggy is based on Citroen’s 2.41-meter-long Ami electric car, launched in April 2020 for a low starting price of around $6K. Citroen promotes it as an affordable EV that can be driven as easily by a 17-year-old as a 77-year-old.

The French automaker initially released the off-road-inspired My Ami Buggy concept in December 2021. After an overwhelmingly positive response to the concept model, Citroen launched an ultra-limited series production version in France last year, with all 50 units selling out in under 18 minutes.

The new version will be limited to the first 1,000 buyers with a starting price of $13,029 (£10,495).

Powered by a 5.4 kWh battery and 8hp motor, the ultra-compact EV features a range of up to 46 miles and a top speed of 28 mph (keep in mind it’s designed for urban use).

Citroen electric Ami Buggy (Source: Stellantis)

The Buggy has a unique design that will not go unnoticed. It features an adventurous, outdoorsy spirit with a khaki exterior color and black protective elements for a more rugged look. In addition, gold rims add a nice accent to the wheels.

You will also notice the My Ami Buggy does not have doors or windows (although it does have plastic covers and waterproof fabric tucked inside to protect passengers). Instead, the electric car features an open-air concept to give “a real sense of freedom.”

Citroen will launch the My Ami Buggy in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Luxembourg, Morocco, and Turkey (unfortunately, not the US). UK sales open online at 2 PM on Tuesday, June 20, for the first 40 buyers.

For those who can’t get ahold of the limited edition version, Citroen still offers the 100% electric AMI, starting at around $10K (£8,095). Citroen says it has sold over 35,000 units globally to date.

What do you guys think? Would you buy one of the limited edition My Ami Buggy models to run errands and get around town?