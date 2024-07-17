Ferrari’s first EV hits the road for testing ahead of its official launch

Ferrari promises its first electric vehicle will be built “the right way” as the Italian luxury sports car maker preps for a new era. Ahead of its official debut, Ferrari’s first EV is already out for testing.

Ferrari’s first EV is out for testing

Although Ferrari has yet to reveal its first electric car, the firm promises it will be “a lot of fun” to drive, as buyers expect from them.

“People buy a Ferrari because when they buy a Ferrari, they have a lot of fun,” CEO Benedetto Vigna boasted. Vigna added they don’t buy a Ferrari for a single reason, “It’s a combination of things.” Ferrari’s boss promises its first EV will be made “the right way.”

Ahead of its debut, Ferrari’s first EV is on the road for testing. According to Vigna, Ferrari’s test drivers have driven prototypes “several thousand kilometers” already.

Ferrari’s test drivers are the first to drive the electric car. Vigna says the drivers test many cars for comparison, “so for us this is an important metric that we are making a reference to.”

Ferrari’s first EV was recently spotted testing with modified Maserati Levante elements, suggesting it could take a similar form.

Inside Ferrari’s new e-building (Source: Ferrari)

Starting prices over $500,000?

Last month, a Reuters report claimed Ferrari’s first electric car will cost over $500,000 (500,000 euros). Vigna said the reports were “a surprise” and wouldn’t confirm (or deny) the price tag.

Instead, Ferrari’s boss said, “We define the price of a car” a month before launching it. So, expect more details on pricing soon.

Inside Ferrari’s new e-building (Source: Ferrari)

Ferrari opened the doors to its new e-building last month, where its first electric car will be built. The plant is powered entirely by renewable energy sources. Vigna claims the e-building will “light up Ferrari’s future.

The EV will be made on a new production line, expected to come online in January 2025. Ferrari’s first four-door SUV, the Purosangue, will likely kick off production, followed by the SF90 Stradale and then the EV in 2026.

Ferrari Purosangue (Source: Ferrari)

It will not replace the existing production lines, while Ferrari’s first EV will be built alongside other hybrid and ICE models.

Ferrari will also build batteries, electric motors, and inverters at its new e-building. According to sources, Ferrari is already working on its second EV.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale (Source: Ferrari)

Ferrari launched the SF90 Stradale last year, its first plug-in hybrid (PHEV). By 2026, the brand aims for 60% of sales to be electrified (EV or PHEV).

The electric Ferrari is expected to make its first appearance next year ahead of sales in 2026. Meanwhile, ultra-luxury rival Lamborghini revealed its first EV last summer, the Lanzador. The electric “Super SUV” is due out in 2028.

Electrek’s Take

Ferrari is known for its performance, luxurious interiors, and Italian design, but will it have the same impact in the EV era?

Vigna warned EU automakers that surging Chinese rivals should be a “call to action.” Meanwhile, China’s top EV makers are already expanding into Ferrari’s market.

China’s largest EV maker, BYD, launched its first electric supercar, the Yangwang U9, earlier this year.

With four electric motors packing nearly 1,300 hp (960 kW), the U9 can hit 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 2.36 seconds. That’s faster than Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale, with a 0 to 62 mph time in 2.5 seconds.

Starting at $233,400 (1,680,000 yuan), BYD electric supercar is also half the price of the SF90 (+$525,000).

Will Ferrari’s first EV have the same impact with new competition? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Source: AutoCar