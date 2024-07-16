Here’s our first look at the inside of Kia’s new electric van [Video]

With the launch of Kia’s first electric van nearing, we are finally starting to see the PV5 out in the wild testing. The inside of Kia’s electric van was recently captured for the first time, giving us a closer look at what we can expect. Check out the video below.

Kia unveiled its new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy at CES in January, showcasing a new lineup of electric vans.

Its PBVs “go beyond the traditional concept of a vehicle.” By blending fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software, Kia calls its PBVs total mobility solutions.

As such, Kia promotes its electric vans as “the answer to all your mobility needs.” This could include easier wheelchair access, starting a pop-up business, loading cargo, deliveries, etc. With three models, ranging from small to big (including the EV1, EV5, and EV9), Kia plans to cover all markets.

Kia’s first electric van, the PV5, is set to launch next year. The PV5 is a mid-sized electric people mover and mobile workshop.

The PV5 will be available in different configurations, including basic (for passengers), van (for deliveries), and chassis Cab (Similar to a pickup truck bed). Looking further out, Kia plans to launch an autonomous PV5-R, which could be used for ride-hailing.

Kia’s first electric van, the PV5 (Source: Kia)

Check out the inside of Kia’s first electric van

After catching our first look at the PV5 out in the wild last week, we are now getting a sneak peek at the interior.

The new video from the folks at Healer TV gives us our first look at the inside of Kia’s new electric van.

Kia’s first electric van interior captured (Source: HealerTV/ YouTube)

From the first look, the PV5 interior looks comfortable and, for the most part, what you would expect to see from an electric van.

The reporter notes a “luxurious” and “refreshing” seat design, which gives it a cultural feel. Like other EV makers, Kia uses the interior space with EVs to create more of a personal space rather than simply a means of getting from point A to point B.

Kia’s first electric PBV, the PV5 Concept (Source: Kia)

After it was spotted testing in public this month, the PV5 appears to maintain much of its design. Unlike Hyundai’s electric ST1 van, the PV5 looks more modern and futuristic, like the concept.

Kia PV5 Concept interior (Source: Kia)

In some ways, Kia’s PV5 gives off a Volkswagen ID.Buzz-like feel (check out the video here). Kia will build electric vans at its new PBV plant in Korea. Set to open next year, the factory is expected to support 150,000 units annual capacity. By 2030, output is expected to reach up to 300,000.

Kia believes its electric vans, based on a dedicated EV platform, will help it compete with leaders like Ford and Mercedes.