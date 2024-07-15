Kia believes it has an edge with electric vans as it preps for its first PBV launch

Kia is launching its first dedicated electric van next year to compete with Ford, Mercedes, and Stellantis. However, Kia believes it has an advantage with its new dedicated EV platform built from the ground up. Ahead of its official debut, Kia’s first EV van has already been spotted testing. Can Kia take the lead?

After introducing its new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) lineup in January, Kia gave us a glimpse into its multi-phase plan to lead the electric van market.

Kia’s PBS are “total mobility solutions” fusing fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software. Kia says the new vehicles will “open the door to new businesses and lifestyles.”

President and CEO Ho Sung Song said Kia is “excited to show that we are fully prepared to become the first mover in the global PBV market.”

Based on a flexible, dedicated EV platform, Kia’s PBVs redefine the concept of space, enabling custom interiors. Kia plans to launch a range of electric vans, ranging from small to large, including the PV1, PV5, and PV7.

The first will be the PV5, expected to launch next year. Kia’s PV5 is a medium-sized EV van designed for delivery, ride-sharing, or personal use.

Kia’s first electric van, the PV5 concept (Source: Kia)

Kia wants to lead the shift to electric vans

Ahead of its official debut, we caught our first look at Kia’s new PV5 after it was spotted testing in public (you can watch the video here). At first, the PV5 gives off a Volkswagen ID.Buzz-like feel.

The PV5 is a sibling to Hyundai’s first electric van, the ST1, revealed in March. Despite this, you can clearly see the Kia has a more futuristic, modern design.

Kia’s first electric PBV, the PV5 Concept (Source: Kia)

All Kia electric vans will be built on the dedicated e-CCPM (Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module) from Hyundai Mobis. Kia’s European PBV director, Pierre-Martin Bos, believes this gives them an advantage over the existing competition.

“We go further than existing solutions because we have a dedicated EV platform,” Bos told Automotive News in an interview.

Kia’s first electric PBV, the PV5 Concept (Source: Kia)

Although Ford, Stellantis, Renault, and Mercedes lead the market, the models are electric conversions based on ICE platforms. Kia’s is built from the ground up.

Mercedes and Renault both announced plans to launch EV vans built on dedicated platforms, but Kia could be the first to market.

Kia PV5 Concept interior (Source: Kia)

First mover advantage

Kia is expected to launch the PV5 next year, while Mercedes and Renault aim to start production in 2026.

With a dedicated EV platform, Kia can offer a lower loading bed, more tech, connectivity, and other premium features. Kia believes this will help it compete as the market shifts to electric. The automaker already has some experience launching PBVs.

Arrival electric van (Source: Arrival)

Before UK startup Arrival, which Kia (and Hyundai) invested in, declared bankruptcy earlier this year, it had developed a prototype.”Arrival helped us understand what it means to launch PBV,” Bos said.

Kia aims for around 249 miles (400 km) all-electric range, which would top Ford’s E-Transit Custom (380 km).

Although Kia uses NMC batteries, it’s looking for LFP alternatives. LFP batteries “will make it more accessible to a wider audience because of the pricing,” Bos explained. Kia has to reveal official prices.

Kia PBV Concepts (Source: Kia)

Kia will build PBVs at its dedicated plant in Autoland Hwaseong, Korea. The factory, expected to open next year, will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units. By 2030, that number could double to around 300,000.

PV5 production is expected to start in August 2025. The bigger PV7 will launch around 2027. Campervan fans will be happy to hear it’s large enough for a conversion.