Hyundai unveils new ST1 EV business platform design for the first time

For the first time, Hyundai Motor revealed its new “ST1” EV business platform on Thursday. The ST1 is the first of several new electric models based on the platform.

Hyundai goes commercial with new ST1 EV platform

After selling a record 268,785 electric cars last year, Hyundai is expanding from passenger EVs into commercial.

Hyundai unveiled its new ST1 EV business platform design as it looks to solidify its position in the electric vehicle market. The Service Type 1, or ST1, is a business platform designed to fit a number of services and solutions.

A Hyundai Motor official said “ST1 is a business platform with a variety of expansion possibilities.” The spokesperson added Hyundai will start with logistics and delivery, but the ST1 EV platform “can be expanded into a platform tailored to various purposes in the future.”

The number 1 shows it’s the first model to debut. Its exterior is designed for safety and practicality, with a semi-bonnet design that protrudes forward from the cab for added space during a collision.

Hyundai ST1 chassis cap exterior (Source: Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai added black protectors on the front bumper, side skirts, and rear door trim, where scratches typically occur.

With lower ground clearance, the ST1 makes loading, unloading, or parking easier. Hyundai added a streamlined roof spoiler that connects the cab and cargo department for improved aerodynamics.

Hyundai ST1 EV business platform (Source: Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai said the first models would be a Cargo and Cargo Refrigerated model designed for logistics and delivery. The company is already in talks with “major domestic distribution companies” from development to ensure it fits their needs.

Hyundai will reveal final specs and prices for its new EV business platform in the first half of the year. Sales will kick off in its home market of Korea.

Sister company Kia is also planning to take on commercial EVs with its customizable Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) fit for a number of business and personal uses.

Hyundai and Kia will compete with Ford, Rivian, GM, and Stellantis, which are all ramping up production of commercial EVs.