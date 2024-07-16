Score deals on the AC70 Power Station and other BLUETTI products during Prime Day

It’s now July, which means Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is on the horizon. With summer in full swing and fall just around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on portable power solutions from BLUETTI, like its AC70 power station, and plenty of other surprise deals promised to pop up during this year’s Prime Day. Learn more below.

BLUETTI is back with the new AC70 Power Station

If you want to explore sustainable power solutions for your life on the go, BLUETTI Power Inc. is a savvy place to start. Since 2020, BLUETTI has continued to roll out an ever-growing lineup of portable and home backup power solutions, accruing several design and innovation awards along the way.

The company’s quest to deliver sustainable and dependable power for all has propelled it to status as one of the leaders in its segment, and it continues to provide new and exciting products each year.

One of its most recent debuts is the new AC70 Power Station – an affordable option with plenty of energy storage to fit a variety of use cases, whether it’s powering a makeshift kitchen while camping, enabling a remote workspace, or helping set up an outdoor movie night during warm summer nights.

This grab-and-go power station weighs a mere 22.5 pounds, making it easy to transport and carry along your journey. Don’t let its lightweight and compact size fool you, though, because the BLUETTI AC70 packs a punch when it comes to power. Its 768Wh capacity and various DC, AC, and USB inputs support all your devices, whether it’s a 120W car fridge, a projector, or an induction cooktop.

While the portable power station delivers 1,000 watts of continuous power to connect various appliances simultaneously, the AC70 also comes equipped with a “Power Lifting” function you can activate from the BLUETTI App.

This feature can handle high-power resistive loads up to 2,000 watts, allowing you to power energy-intensive devices such as hair dryers, electric kettles, electric blankets, and heaters. It is perfect for campsites or other remote activities where you want to be off the grid but not too far removed from your electronics.

Need more power? That’s not a problem. The AC70 is compatible with multiple expansion batteries sold separately by BLUETTI, including the B80 (806Wh), B230 (2,048Wh), or B300 (3,072Wh) packs. Other features include a 500-watt solar input to replenish the power station using the sun’s power (solar panel sold separately), or you can plug it in somewhere nearby and recharge it in 1.3 to 1.6 hours on an AC plug.

In honor of Prime Day, BLUETTI is offering the AC70 Power Station at a sale price of $399—that’s $300 off! You can snag one on BLUETTI’s Amazon store through July 21.

Other Prime Day deals from BLUETTI

Perhaps you’d like to go bigger in your BLUETTI power solutions during its Prime Day sale. There’s no better time to score big deals on the company’s products, but only for a limited time.

You can save thousands on other BLUETTI products compiled into various kits, like the super-popular AC300+B300 combo (save $200) or the 2,400-watt AC200L Power Station (save $400). Bigger power means bigger savings from BLUETTI leading up to Prime Day. Before the Amazon sale begins, you can also save $1,500 on an AC500+B300S combo – Perfect for home backup with 5,000 watts of rated power and an expandable capacity from 3,072Wh to a whopping 18,432Wh.

With BLUETTI powering your outdoor activities, you will not feel blue, because its products were designed to make your summer days happy.

Source: BLUETTI

BLUETTI discount codes and surprise deals for Prime Day

In addition to huge deals on tons of products during Amazon Prime Day, BLUETTI is also keeping the savings rolling this month with some early bird savings.

If your order is over $1,000, you can also use promo code “ElecPD” for $50 off. Note that this code cannot be used together with the above coupons. BLUETTI’s Amazon Prime Day coupons and discount codes are valid until July 31 at Bluettipower.com.

Be sure to check out BLUETTI’s exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Day on July 16 and 17.