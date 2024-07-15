Hyundai confirms new three-row electric SUV and updated IONIQ 5 are coming soon

It’s official. Hyundai confirmed the news we’ve all been waiting for. The first three-row electric Hyundai SUV is coming to the US and will make its first appearance later this year. The new electric SUV will launch alongside an updated IONIQ 5 for Hyundai’s 2025 lineup.

Hyundai is already making its mark as the US shifts to electric vehicles. With EV sales up 15% in the second quarter, Hyundai believes it’s found its “sweet spot” in the US.

The IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 set new sales records in Q2 as Hyundai looks to take a larger market share. Despite the competition heating up, Hyundai’s US CEO, Randy Parker, feels “pretty bullish about the second half” of 2024.

Next year, Hyundai will add several key models to keep the momentum going. Hyundai confirmed a new IONIQ three-row electric SUV will debut later this year alongside an updated IONIQ 5 for 2025.

We’ve known Hyundai’s larger electric SUV was coming for some time, but this is the first time Hyundai has announced an official release date. Hyundai said it will hold a global debut for the new IONIQ three-row EV later this year.

Hyundai three-row IONIQ 9 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Although Hyundai introduced the “SEVEN” concept in 2021, new reports suggest it could go by the IONIQ 9.

Hyundai to debut three-row electric SUV, new IONIQ 5

We’ve seen the electric SUV out in the wild testing several times, including in California. Earlier reports suggest the new model is less boxy than Kia’s EV9.

Like Hyundai’s (and Kia’s ) other dedicated EVs, the new three-row electric SUV will ride on its E-GMP platform, offering over 300 miles range, fast charging in under 20 minutes, and advanced software.

Hyundai three-row IONIQ 9 (SEVEN concept) electric SUV (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai is also launching an updated IONIQ 5 for 2025. Official details will be revealed later this summer.

Meanwhile, we have an idea of what to expect from the new model that has already been launched in Korea. In March, Hyundai launched the IONIQ 5 refresh in its home market with a bigger battery, sleek new design, and added rear wiper.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 update (Source: Hyundai)

With an 84 kWh battery, up from 77.4 kWh, the new IONIQ 5’s range increased from 458km (285 mi) to 485km (301 mi) in Korea. It also got slightly faster charging (10% to 80%) in under 18 minutes.

Hyundai confirmed the 2025 IONIQ 5 will be the first to roll off the assembly line at its new $7.6 billion EV plant in Georgia later this year. EVs built at the plant are expected to qualify for the $7,500 tax credit, according to Hyundai’s global chief operating officer, Jose Munoz.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 refresh interior (Source: Hyundai)

In the meantime, Hyundai’s 2024 IONIQ 5 is already one of the best SUV lease deals (EV or gas) in July, starting at just $259 per month.

If you’re looking to take advantage of Hyundai’s summer savings, we can help you get started. Check out our links below to view unbeatable deals on Hyundai’s EV models near you.