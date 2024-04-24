 Skip to main content

Tesla now plans electric semi truck volume production in ‘late 2025’

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 24 2024 - 7:33 am PT
57 Comments

Tesla has updated its timeline for Tesla Semi, its all-electric semi truck, with now a plan to reach volume production in “late 2025.”

The Tesla Semi program has seen some significant delays – even since it has officially entered production.

It was first unveiled in 2017, and it was supposed to come to market in 2020, but it only officially entered production in late 2022.

Despite entering production more than a year ago, the program has been very limited.

In October 2023, we learned that Tesla had only built about 70 Tesla Semi trucks and the company was using them internally and with one main customer: PepsiCo.

In January 2023, Tesla announced an expansion of Gigafactory Nevada to build the Tesla Semi in volume.

However, more than a year later, we haven’t heard much about the effort.

Yesterday, with the release of its Q1 2024 financial results, Tesla gave a rare update on the production plans for Tesla Semi.

Lars Moravy, Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, commented:

We’re finalizing the engineering of Semi to enable like a super cost-effective high-volume production with our learnings from our fleet and our pilot fleet and Pepsi fleet, which we are expanding this year marginally. In parallel, as we showed in the shareholders’ deck, we have started construction on the factory in Reno. Our first vehicles are planned for late 2025 with external customers starting in 2026.

The “shareholders’ deck” referenced by Moravy is this picture that Tesla released:

Top comment by HH702

Liked by 20 people

Tesla has this great model where they promise ridiculous specs for a product just about to launch, thereby stopping customers going with 'inferior;' competitors products and putting down orders, and then constantly delay and downgrade the product over time....

A great competitive strategy....

View all comments

This shows some grading outside Gigafactory Nevada for a new construction project for Tesla Semi.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla Semi has to be Tesla’s longest vehicle program from inception to production yet – or volume production, at least.

But what I find most interesting is that Tesla unveiled the “production version” of the Tesla Semi in December 2022 and yet, it now says that it is using data from current pilot programs to change the Tesla Semi for volume production in late 2025.

Therefore, the “production version” unveiled two years ago was really more Tesla Semi 0.5.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Semi

Tesla Semi

Tesla's upcoming all-electric heavy-duty truck.…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger