Tesla Semi spotted being used by another customer

A Tesla Semi was spotted being used by a customer that is not PepsiCo or Tesla as the electric semi truck program continues to expand.

Despite entering production more than a year ago, the Tesla Semi program has been very limited.

In October 2023, we learned that Tesla had only built about 70 Tesla Semi trucks and the company was using them internally and with one main customer: PepsiCo.

Tesla was supposed to expand production of the truck at a Gigafactory Nevada expansion announced last year, but the automaker only recently broke ground on the construction project.

In the meantime, Tesla Semi was only known to be used by Tesla internally and by PepsiCo. We also recently learned that Tesla ran a pilot program with customer Martin Brower (MB).

Now, we learn that Tesla is testing Tesla Semi with another customer: Sysco, one of the largest food distributors in the US.

After the original unveiling of Tesla Semi in 2017, Sysco announced that it reserved 50 trucks from Tesla:

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced yesterday at its Investor Day in New York, that the Company has placed a reservation for 50 of Tesla’s new fully-electric Semi tractors.

Now, a Tesla Semi was spotted being used by Sysco in California:

A friend of mine who works for US Foods sent this video to me. pic.twitter.com/LjPVb1d7O0 — Richard Garcia (@ricardgarciahoe) April 27, 2024

Tesla recently said that it now plans for the electric truck to enter volume production late next year and start wider customer deliveries in 2026.

The Tesla Semi is capable of traveling 500 miles on a single charge with a full load, according to Tesla.