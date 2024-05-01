Save $729 on Hiboy’s Step-Thru e-bike at $850, Greenworks and WORX 1-day electric tool sales, and more

Today’s Green Deals feature more limited-time discounts than ever before, headlined by Hiboy’s latest sale that is taking up to $729 off EVs and bundles, led by the EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike at $850. It is joined by three tool-specific 1-day Best Buy deals, with the biggest of them being the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw dropping to a new $250 low, as well as the return of the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike to its $1,300 low. Plus all of the other days’ Green Deals that are still going.

Head below for other New Green Deals we've found today

Hiboy EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike falls to $850

Hiboy has taken up to $729 off a selection of its EV models for the foreseeable future, with a few bundle options available as well. The biggest of these deals is on the EX6 Step-thru Fat-Tire e-bike for $849.99 shipped. Down from a $1,579 price tag, this bike saw few discounts during 2023 outside of holiday sales like Black Friday where it first fell to the former $900 all-time low. In the new year we’ve already seen it drop further to the new $800 low back in March, with today’s deal coming in as a slightly lesser 46% markdown that gives you $729 in savings and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. The Hiboy EX6 Step-Thru e-bike comes equipped with a 500W Brushless Geared Motor alongside a removable 48V waterproof battery to reach top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 75 miles on a single six to seven-hour charge. Sporting an ergonomic riding design, it features 20-inch all-terrain fat-tires in conjunction with a hydraulic suspension fork for a smooth ride wherever you go. It also has an integrated rear cargo rack, fenders over both wheels, dual disc brakes, an LCD display, a bright headlight, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, and three riding modes. Hiboy is also offering two EX6 e-bikes at a discounted rate of $1,660, down from $3,160.

Greenworks 80V 18-inch electric chainsaw hits $250 low

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 18-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw with 4.0Ah battery for $249.99 shipped. Down from a $400 price tag, this particular combo of tool and battery saw very few discounts over 2023, as opposed to its tool-only counterpart. Since the new year began we’ve already seen two previous one-day discounts, the first of which brought costs down to $297 and the second took things further to $280. Today’s deal continues the trend as a greater 38% markdown that beats our previous mention by $30, giving you a solid $150 in savings and landing as a new all-time low. Equipped with a 18-inch bar and chain, as well as a 4.0Ah battery and rapid-charger, this chainsaw allows up to 270 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

Best Buy has a few more tool-related deals of the day, offering a Greenworks 18-inch replacement bar and chain for the above chainsaw at $9.99 shipped, down from $40. This is a massive 75% markdown that is the lowest price we could find, giving you a great chance to snag these backup parts for next to nothing. Best Buy has also listed the WORX 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver for $24, down from $50. Weighing only 1.5 pounds, this device applies 300 RPM of no-load speed for a max hard torque of 44 inch-pounds and a max soft torque of 22 inch-pounds – all at the press of a button, making it useful in tighter spaces.

NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike returns to $1,300 low for today only

Today only, Best Buy is once again offering the NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike for $1,299.99 shipped. Down from its usual $2,200 price tag, in the new year we’ve seen three previous 1-day sales like this; one back on Valentine’s Day, where it fell to $1,500 and twice in April, where it returned to $1,300 for the first time since Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as another repeat 41% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time low. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review.

The NIU BQI-C3 Pro comes equipped with a 750W peak-rated rear hub motor alongside dual 48V 10.0Ah batteries that propel the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 90 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just five hours, and settings can be monitored and controlled via the companion app thanks to NIU’s smart control technology that has been carried over to this model from its popular lines of electric scooters. It also comes with plenty of extra features that enhance the riding experience like a kickstand, the integrated rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, puncture-resistant tires, internally routed wiring, IP65 waterproof rating for the motor, IP67 waterproof rating for the battery, and a 3.5-inch TFT color display that gives you real-time readouts of both individual battery levels, distance, travel times, speed, and more.

