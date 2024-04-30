Daimler is helping decarbonize logistics with expanded use of EVs

In an effort to decarbonize its own logistical operations, Daimler Trucks North America is expanding the use of electric trucks across multiple regions, including Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, and the Carolinas.

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) began integrating Freightliner eCascadia battery electric semi trucks into their logistics operations throughout the Pacific Northwest last December, and added routes supporting DTNA’s manufacturing plant in Santiago, Mexico, earlier this year. DTNA announced plans to begin using its Freightliner eM2 electric box trucks for short-haul operations and deliveries at those facilities, as well.

Daimler hopes its efforts will serve to showcase the effectiveness of its electric trucks in real-world scenarios, eventually spurring sales — but proving its products can do the job is just part of the equation. DTNA is also showing its customers that’s it’s ready to “walk the walk” when it comes to sustainability and decarbonization.

“Our commitment to sustainability extends across our entire value chain,” offers Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles at DTNA. “As we witness the adoption of electric vehicles, such as our Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 trucks, within our logistics network, we are not only driving sustainability but also laying the groundwork for adaptable and robust electric logistics solutions.”

To that end, DTNA has announced plans to achieve carbon neutrality for all new products and services from direct suppliers in Europe, the US, and Japan by 2039, and reminds us that the Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant (where the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 are built) has beem CO₂-neutral since 2020. DTNA says it will achieve CO₂-neutral production at 100% of its truck plants by 2025.

Electrek’s Take

Freightliner eCascadia electric semi; image by DTNA.

The more people experience DTNA’s excellent lineup of electric MD and HD trucks, the more people seem to rave about them. As such, putting operators behind the wheel of these EVs is critical for DTNA’s plans to conquer the North American electric semi market.

Are DTNA’s trucks up to the challenge of Tesla’s decidedly unconventional, center-seat electric semi? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know what you think!