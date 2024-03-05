Daimler Truck North America rolls out its EV dealer certification program

Photo: Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Truck North America just launched a dealer certification program to ensure a “world-class” experience for its electric truck buyers.

The Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV) Dealer Certification Program isn’t intended to be just another badge for dealers to hang in their showrooms; it DTNA working to ensure quality control at its Freightliner dealerships.

DTNA’s heavy-duty Freightliner eCascadia and medium-duty eM2 trucks are already operational in over 50 fleets across the US, amassing more than 4 million electric miles, so the dealership certification program is timely.

DTNA worked with the Freightliner Dealer Council to gather insights from its dealer network in the US and Canada to shape the certification program and set an industry standard.

The program itself is rigorous and detailed, covering everything from establishing comprehensive safety policies and training to the deployment of commercial EV charging.

Freightliner dealers are making substantial investments to align with the program’s requirements, including setting up dedicated BEV service bays, battery storage facilities, and ensuring staff are fully trained on all aspects of EV sales, service, and parts.

Eight dealerships have already achieved certification, and DTNA expects to double this number shortly. The goal is to certify 100 electric truck dealer locations by 2025. (However, the certification is optional for dealerships.)

Drew Backeberg, senior vice president of aftermarket at Daimler Truck North America, explained why the electric truck maker launched its certification program:

Having our dealer network BEV-certified benefits the market as a whole. For customers owning or purchasing an electric vehicle in the near term, it is likely their first experience with electrification in the heavy-duty truck space. We see it as our responsibility to support them on their journey. For wider market adoption, we need experts and safety leaders and we want to ensure that our dealer network sets the standard high through our new BEV Dealer Certification Program.”

DTNA started commercial EV development in 2018 and expanded to include a range of electric vehicles, from the electric Jouley school bus to the Class 8 Freightliner eCascadia. In 2023, DTNA added the eM2, with a 180-mile range for Class 6 and 250 miles for Class 7 for pickup and delivery drivers.

Read more: Daimler, Volvo, Navistar form a ‘supergroup’ to ramp up electric truck charging infrastructure

