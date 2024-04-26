Podcast: Tesla earnings, Model 3 Performance, Mercedes-Benz electric G-Class, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss all the news coming out of Tesla’s earnings, Model 3 Performance, Mercedes-Benz electric G-Class, and more.
- Tesla officially unveils new Model 3 Performance with 0-60 mph in 2.9 sec
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q1 2024 results: missed expectations, loads release with news
- Tesla announces change of plans to build cheaper electric cars
- Tesla teases its upcoming Uber-like self-driving ride-hailing app
- Tesla expects its 4680 battery cells to be cheaper than suppliers by end of year
- Tesla gives update on Cybertruck, 1,000 in a week
- Tesla now plans electric semi truck volume production in ‘late 2025’
- Tesla is in talks with ‘one major automaker about licensing Full Self-Driving’
- Tesla may start selling its Optimus humanoid robot next year, says Elon Musk
- Tesla (TSLA) surges on Elon Musk trying to ride AI wave
- Tesla Autopilot is again under NHTSA investigation after doubts over recall remedy
- Tesla Cybertruck owner gets quoted over $30,000 for Powershare installation
- Tesla lowers price of ‘Full Self-Driving’ to $8,000, down from $12,000
- Mercedes unveils 2025 electric G-Class, with 4 motors and tank turns
- CATL unveils world’s first LFP battery with 4C ultra-fast charging for 370-mi in 10 mins
