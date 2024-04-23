Tesla officially unveils new Model 3 Performance with 0-60 mph in 2.9 sec

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla has officially unveiled and opened orders for the new Model 3 Performance and confirmed a new 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 2.9 seconds.

After months of rumors, prototype sightings, and leaks, Tesla has finally unveiled the new Model 3 Performance.

It is very much based on the new Model 3 refresh unveiled last year, which lacked a performance version until now.

However, it is also more than just a performance version of the refresh. Tesla has definitely stepped up with this new version. Prior performance versions were merely software-unlocked Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor vehicles with better brakes and a spoiler slapped on top of it.

Now, Tesla is making many more changes to the new Model 3 Performance version, including body changes – specifically a new front lip and rear diffuser.

It is giving the vehicle a sliglhly more aggressive look than the regular versions of the Model 3.

But people are going to be buying it for its performance, which is the main new information coming from the official unveiling as everything had previously leaked.

Tesla confirmed a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in just 2.9 seconds:

Experience our latest generation Performance drive unit—the most powerful ever fitted to Model 3, enabling more than 500 horsepower and 0 to 60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds.

That’s good to have some fun at a red light or when passing on the highway but to have real, safe, and legal fun with this performance, you have to go to the race track and Tesla has a new track mode for that:

Tesla writes about track mode:

Our latest Track Mode calibrates adaptive suspension, chassis and powertrain controls to give you more control behind the wheel. When driving on track, customize handling balance, stability control and regenerative braking precisely to your liking.

Tesla also says that “an all-new adaptive damping system keeps Model 3 Performance planted to the road, so you can confidently tackle corners at any speed with maximum control and comfort.”

Screenshot

Like previous Model 3 Performances, the new version has bigger brake calipers. You need more stopping power to control the 500 hp.

Screenshot

The new Model 3 Performance also comes with all the new changes introduced in the Model 3 refresh, like a rear screen, customizable ambient lighting, and more.

The only way you will recognize it as a Model 3 Performance from other Model 3s from the interior is with the new sports seats:

Other than the confirmed 2.9-second acceleration, the main new information confirmed today is the pricing.

Tesla confirmed that the new Model 3 Performance starts at $53,000 before incentives:

Tesla also claims an EPA range of 296 miles on a single charge – the performance takes almost 50 miles off the range of the Model 3.

The 20″ forged wheels are a big factor in that lower range, but 296 miles (476 km) is plenty for most people.

Electrek’s Take

It took a while, but it was worth the wait. I have one of the very first Model 3 Performances, and I love it. It’s such a fun car. This update looks meaningful enough that I would consider upgrading.

You get all the benefits of incremental improvements to the Model 3 over the last few years. For me, the cabin noise and vibration reduction would be a big one. My 2018 Model 3 is noisy.

But you also get the cleaner interior, updated number, rear screen, new seats, and you shave 0.4 second off your 0 to 60 mph acceleration. That’s not bad.