Tesla teases its upcoming Uber-like self-driving ride-hailing app

Tesla has teased its upcoming self-driving ride-hailing app, previously called ‘Tesla Network’, that the automaker is positioning as a Uber competitor.
For years now, Tesla has been talking about releasing a ride-hailing app to compete with Uber and now Waymo.
At times, there have been talks about releasing it without self-driving capability, but it is now clear that it is what the automaker is waiting for.
While Tesla has yet to achieve unsupervised self-driving, which would obviously be needed for an autonomous ride-hailing app, recent progress is encouraging the company to start working on that ride-hailing app.
Today, with the release of its Q1 2024 financial results, Tesla has decided to tease its ride-hailing app with some screenshots:
The screenshot shows Uber-like characteristics, but it also includes features unique to self-driving vehicles, like “summoning” the vehicle and adjusting temperature and music directly from the app.
Top comment by Denis Yeremuk
This is literally 2019 all over again when Tesla talked about RoboTaxi coming in 2020.. wake me up when something actual happens
Tesla briefly mentioned its ride-hailing app in its Q1 earnings results:
We have been investing in the hardware and software ecosystems necessary to achieve vehicle autonomy and a ride-hailing service.
And then added:
We are currently working on ride-hailing functionality that will be available in the future. We believe the Tesla software experience is best-in-class across all our products, and plan to seamlessly layer ride-hailing into the Tesla App.
This confirms that the ride-hailing will not be in a separate app, but instead, it will be directly included in the existing and already popular Tesla app.
The automaker didn’t talk about the timing for the release of its ride-hailing service, which again will be dependent on Tesla achieving unsupervised self-driving – something it has yet to do, but claims to be closer than ever to with the release of its FSD v12 software.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments