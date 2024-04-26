BYD unveils sleek new electric hatch and 1,000 hp tri-motor Denza Z9 GT EV

China’s BYD is unleashing a series of new electric vehicles as it expands the brand globally. BYD unveiled two new EVs at the Beijing Auto Show: a sleek Ocean-M electric hatch and the Denza Z9 GT EV. Check out the first images below.

After declaring a “liberation battle” against gas-powered vehicles earlier this year, BYD has been on an EV release spree.

BYD has introduced several new “Honor” editions of its most popular EVs at cheaper prices. For example, its most affordable, the new Seagull (or Dolphin Mini overseas), launched last month with a starting price of $9,700 (69,800 yuan).

Although BYD is best known for its low-cost electric cars, like the Dolphin, Seagull, and Atto 3, the EV giant is expanding into new segments.

BYD launched its luxury Yangwang brand last January, showing off the off-road U8 and U9 electric supercar. The Yangwang U8 began rolling out in China in December, with starting prices of over $150,000 (1,089,000 yuan). Earlier this year, the brand introduced its first electric sedan, the U7.

BYD Sea Lion 07 (Source: BYD)

The company is also expanding into Tesla’s sweet spot with new mid-size electric SUVs that will rival the best-selling Model Y.

BYD announced Friday the Sea Lion 07, its new mid-size smart urban electric SUV, is arriving in stores.

BYD Ocean-M electric hatch (Source: BYD)

BYD reveals two new EVs, the Ocean-M and Z9 GT EV

Earlier this week, BYD teased the new Ocean-M, an electric performance hatch based on a new EV platform.

After officially revealing the model at the Beijing Auto Show, BYD calls the Ocean-M the industry’s first RWD performance electric hatch.

BYD Ocean-M electric hatch (Source: BYD)

As part of BYD’s Ocean series, it resembles other models like the Dolphin or Seal but with a Volkswagen Golf-like profile.

BYD said at the launch that the Ocean-M will be powered by a new EV platform with its latest-gen C2B batteries. The new electric hatch is set to hit the market in Q3 with prices between $20,700 (RMB 150,000) and $$27,600 (RMB 200,000).

BYD Denza Z9 GT (Source: Denza)

BYD’s Denza, its premium NEV brand with Mercedes-Benz, also unveiled its new Z9 GT at the Beijing Auto Show.

The Z9 GT is the brand’s new flagship luxury electric sedan poised to compete with Porsche and BMW.

At 5,180 mm long, 1,990 mm wide, and 1,500 mm tall, Denza’s new Z9 GT is about the size of the Porsche Panamera GTS (5,053 mm long, 1,937 mm wide, 1,417 mm tall).

BYD Denza Z9 GT (Source: Denza)

Powered by BYD’s e-Platform 3.0, the Z9 GT will include three electric motors packing nearly 1,000 hp for a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) sprint in under 3 seconds.

Denza is holding a tech launch event in May, while the Z9 GT’s official launch is planned for the end of the year.

Founded in 2010 as a 50/50 JV between BYD and Daimler (Mercedes-Benz), BYD now controls 90% of the brand.

Source: CnEVPost, BYD