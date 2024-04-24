 Skip to main content

BYD teases bold Ocean-M electric car powered by its new EV platform

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 24 2024 - 10:24 am PT
13 Comments
BYD-Ocean-M

Another fully electric BYD vehicle is set to debut this week. Ahead of its official reveal, BYD is teasing the upcoming Ocean-M electric car, which will be based on its new EV platform.

BYD previews new Ocean-M EV ahead of its debut

BYD is on a roll lately. Although Tesla took back its title as the top-selling EV maker in Q1, BYD is launching new models at lightning speed.

Best known for its low-cost EVs like the Dolphin and Seagull, with updated models starting at $13,900 (99,800 yuan) and $9,700 (69,800 yuan), respectively, BYD is expanding into new territory.

BYD is launching new luxury models, mid-size electric EVs, and don’t forget all-electric supercars. Although many pin BYD against Tesla, the automaker sees gas-powered vehicles as its main competitor.

China’s EV leader declared a “liberation battle” against ICE vehicles earlier this year, launching a series of lower-price versions of its best-selling EVs.

BYD believes new energy vehicles (EVs and PHEVs) have already entered the “knockout round” but expects the momentum to accelerate over the next few years with better tech and lower prices.

BYD-Ocean-M
BYD Ocean-M (Source: BYD)

Its latest EV, the Ocean-M, is being previewed as a cornerstone for the design of future EV models.

BYD announced the Ocean-M on social media, saying it would be based on a new pure electric platform.

According to BYD, it will be the first electric performance hatchback with rear-wheel drive. It will officially debut at the Beijing Auto Show starting April 25.

BYD-Ocean-M
BYD Ocean-M (Source: BYD)

BYD also revealed the luxurious interior of its new Sea Lion 07 mid-size electric SUV. It’s expected to compete in Tesla’s best-selling Model Y segment.

China’s largest EV maker sold 300,114 fully electric vehicles in the first three months of 2024, up 13.4% YOY. Meanwhile, NEV sales (including PHEVs) reached 626,263, up 13.4% compared to last year as BYD expands into new markets.

Check back tomorrow for more details on BYD’s Ocean-M and new EV platform.

Source: CnEVPost, BYD

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

BYD

BYD

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising