BYD teases bold Ocean-M electric car powered by its new EV platform

Another fully electric BYD vehicle is set to debut this week. Ahead of its official reveal, BYD is teasing the upcoming Ocean-M electric car, which will be based on its new EV platform.

BYD previews new Ocean-M EV ahead of its debut

BYD is on a roll lately. Although Tesla took back its title as the top-selling EV maker in Q1, BYD is launching new models at lightning speed.

Best known for its low-cost EVs like the Dolphin and Seagull, with updated models starting at $13,900 (99,800 yuan) and $9,700 (69,800 yuan), respectively, BYD is expanding into new territory.

BYD is launching new luxury models, mid-size electric EVs, and don’t forget all-electric supercars. Although many pin BYD against Tesla, the automaker sees gas-powered vehicles as its main competitor.

China’s EV leader declared a “liberation battle” against ICE vehicles earlier this year, launching a series of lower-price versions of its best-selling EVs.

BYD believes new energy vehicles (EVs and PHEVs) have already entered the “knockout round” but expects the momentum to accelerate over the next few years with better tech and lower prices.

BYD Ocean-M (Source: BYD)

Its latest EV, the Ocean-M, is being previewed as a cornerstone for the design of future EV models.

BYD announced the Ocean-M on social media, saying it would be based on a new pure electric platform.

According to BYD, it will be the first electric performance hatchback with rear-wheel drive. It will officially debut at the Beijing Auto Show starting April 25.

BYD Ocean-M (Source: BYD)

BYD also revealed the luxurious interior of its new Sea Lion 07 mid-size electric SUV. It’s expected to compete in Tesla’s best-selling Model Y segment.

China’s largest EV maker sold 300,114 fully electric vehicles in the first three months of 2024, up 13.4% YOY. Meanwhile, NEV sales (including PHEVs) reached 626,263, up 13.4% compared to last year as BYD expands into new markets.

Check back tomorrow for more details on BYD’s Ocean-M and new EV platform.

Source: CnEVPost, BYD