Honda joins EV race with historic $11B investment to build 240K EVs a year

Honda is finally joining the EV race after announcing a massive $11 billion (CAD$15 billion) investment to build four new EV plants in Canada. The historic investment will be used to build Canada’s first EV supply chain, enabling 240,000 Honda EVs to be made for the US and Canada annually.

Honda reveals game changing investment to build EVs

Honda announced its largest investment in Canada ever as it prepares for the electric era. The plans for a new Honda EV plant and stand-alone EV battery factory in Alliston, Ontario.

Once fully operational, the EV facility will be able to produce 240,000 EVs a year, while its battery plant will have capacity of 36 GWh per year. Production is expected to begin in 2028.

According to a press release from the prime minister’s office, Honda will build Canada’s first comprehensive EV supply chain. The project will include four new manufacturing plants in Ontario.

In addition to the EV plant and battery factory, Honda will build a cathode active material and precursor plant through a joint venture with POSCO Future M. A second is planned with Asahi Kasei Corp.

2024 Honda Prologue (Source: Honda)

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, said Honda’s investment is a “game changer for manufacturing in Canada.” With a full supply chain, Honda expects to cut costs by over 20%.

Honda aims for EVs and FCEVS to account for 100% of vehicle sales by 2040. Honda also invested $700 million to retool three Ohio plants to serve as its hub for future EV and EV battery production.

Meanwhile, Honda’s first electric SUV, the Honda Prologue, went on sale earlier this year. Starting at $47,400 (excluding destination), the Prologue offers up to 296 miles range.



2024 Honda Prologue trim Starting Price

(w/o $1,395

destination fee) Starting price after

tax credit

(w/o $1,395

destination fee) Starting price after

tax credit

(with $1,395

destination fee) EPA Range

(miles) EX (FWD) $47,400 $39,900 $41,295 296 EX (AWD) $50,400 $42,900 $44,295 281 Touring (FWD) $51.700 $44,200 $45,595 296 Touring (AWD) $54,700 $47,200 $48,595 281 Elite (AWD) $57,900 $50,400 $51,795 273 2024 Honda Prologue prices and range

With the $7,500 federal tax credit, the Prologue’s starting price can fall to as low as $39,900 (excluding destination).

Lace Woelfer, VP of Honda America National Auto Sales, said the Honda Prologue hits the “sweet spot” as a sporty, stylish electric SUV.