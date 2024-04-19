Save $510 on the WORX Aventon e-bike at $1,190, plus Earth Day EV sales from Lectric and Rad Power

After a week of incredible e-bike deals and special pre-order discounts, you’d think there wouldn’t be much left to cover, but as spring flowers bloom, so too does the desire for adventure – with three more deals. The joint WORX and Aventon e-bike hits $1,190 while a Lectric e-bike sale pairs deals with free accessory bundles. Plus, the RadRunner e-bike line starts from $1,299 alongside all of the other day’s best Green Deals below.

WORX and Aventon Power Share e-bike hits $1,190 low

WORX is offering its Aventon e-bike powered by Power Share for $1,189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,700, this e-bike has seen very few discounts directly from its parent company since its release in January 2023, with most being minor discounts of 10% at most, and the others dropping costs to $1,500 at the lowest. It was available on Amazon at one point, where it saw more frequent discounts over the last year – the previous discount being to $1,199 before it became unavailable, which has been seen at other retailers such as Lowe’s and Walmart as well. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate that gives you $510 in savings and marking a new all-time low.

This e-bike is the culmination of WORX’s partnership with Aventon, coming equipped with a 350W motor that is powered by two 8.0Ah Power Share batteries that can be interchanged and used by any lifestyle, power tool, and outdoor power equipment products from the Power Share line. It can reach a top speed of 20 MPH for 28 miles on a single charge and has five levels of pedal assistance alongside a throttle for full electric action when you just want to cruise around town. It has a simplified features detail that includes a step-through frame, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, Tektro mechanical disc brakes, an IPX4 splash waterproof rating, and a backlit LCD display that gives you real-time performance data and pedal assistance setting controls.

Save on e-bike bundles in Lectric’s Earth Day Sale

Lectric eBikeshas launched an Earth Day Sale through April 22 that is giving up to $727 in free add-on accessories along with your purchase from the selection of the brand’s popular e-bike models. The biggest chance to save is on the XPeak Off-Road High-Step e-bike for $1,399 shipped and the XPeak Off-Road Step-Thru e-bike that is also going for $1,399 shipped, which you can learn about below or by reading through our hands-on review. Since its release in October, we’ve only ever seen this model go for $100 cheaper during occasional sales, the most recent being the company’s February flash sale. Along with your purchase, you’ll also be getting the XPeak spare battery, a rear cargo rack, fenders for both tires, an Elite headlight, and an RST Renegade suspension fork that will arrive pre-installed on the bike for you. All-in-all, this entire package with the e-bike would normally cost you $2,126. We’ve also curated a list below of all the other models and their respective deals.

Like most of Lectric’s models, the XPeak Off-Road e-bike has two color schemes that also go along with its designs, with the high-step model coming in black and the step-thru model coming in white. They are both equipped with a 750W rear hub-motor (1310W Peak) paired with a removable 48V battery that propels the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 55 miles on a single charge. They have five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique cadence sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic below-the-bar trigger throttle for pure electric action. There’s also an array of add-on features like 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, a 7-gear Shimano drivetrain, removable pedals, a thru-axle wheel attachment system for tool-free installations, kickstand, a hidden cable routing system, plenty of mounting points for add-ons, and an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant LCD display for real-time performance data.

Rad Power takes $100 off RadRunner e-bikes and plants trees for Earth Day

Rad Power Bikes has launched an Earth Day Sale through April 24 that is taking $100 off its RadRunner line of e-bikes and committing to planting trees through the National Forest Foundation for every purchase. The best of these deals is on the RadRunner 3 Plus Utility e-bike for $2,099 shipped with the added bonus of receiving a free accessory that is valued under $100. It first launched at $2,299 in March 2023 and has since fallen to a $2,199 MSRP after Rad Power lowered prices across its entire e-bike lineup. We’ve only seen it fall as low as $1,899 during occasional flash sales, often being left out or discounted by $100 during major sales events like Black Friday or Christmas. You can learn more about this model by heading below or reading through our hands-on review.

This utility e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 45+ miles on a single charge. It features a five-level pedal assist with a 12 magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that gives you a charge indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, motor watts, headlight/taillight indicator, trip time, and a clock. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, fenders for both wheels, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with brake light capabilities.

While the RadRunner 2 and the RadRunner Plus are discounted to $1,299 and $1,699 as part of this sale, they are not included to receive a free accessory like the above model. They both come with a 750W motor and a 672Wh battery that propels them to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels 50 miles for the RadRunner 2 and 45 miles for the RadRunner Plus. The RadRunner 2 has four levels of pedal assistance with a cadence sensor and simple control panel, whereas the RadRunner Plus has five levels of pedal assistance, with a bonus zero level for when you want to manually pedal the bike yourself. They both come with a variety of add-on accessories, but its the Plus model that has been given upgraded ones like its LCD display also having a USB port to charge your personal devices.

This Earth Day Sale will continue through April 24, with the discount on the RadRunner 3 Plus being automatically applied in cart when you add the e-bike and an accessory under $100. You can browse through Rad Power’s included accessories here. And head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the other e-bike brands that are having spring sales, as well as deals on power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

