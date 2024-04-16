BMW just applied rebates to all its EVs in April

Photo: BMW

BMW’s 2024 EVs now have rebates ranging from $5,000 to $7,500 through April in the US – here’s how it breaks down.

All 2024 BMW i4 and i5 EV sedans feature a $5,000 rebate through April 30, reports CarsDirect. Both the 2024 BMW i7 sedan and iX SUV have a $7,500 purchase incentive.

You get the purchase incentive either from a loan credit if you finance your purchase through BMW Financial Services or as a “NON FS Credit,” which applies to cash purchases, including purchases financed elsewhere.

In addition, BMW is also offering loyalty discounts of $1,000 on the i4, $1,500 on the i5, and $3,000 on the i7 for current and former BMW owners or lessees.

However, leasing is the best way to get the best deal on BMW EVs. The luxury automaker is offering a $7,500 lease credit on the i4 and i5 and $9,900 off the i7 and iX. If you qualify for the loyalty discount, that could mean nearly $13,000 off the latter two models.

