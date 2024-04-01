The i4 EV is now the cheapest lease in BMW’s entire lineup

Photo: BMW

The all-electric BMW i4 is currently the most affordable car to lease in the German automaker’s lineup – gas cars included.

BMW is a luxury automaker, so the i4 isn’t a cheap car. It’s simply the cheapest car to lease in the automaker’s entire lineup at present. What’s more, the i4 isn’t even one of BMW’s entry-level models.

As CarsDirect flagged up, BMW is currently offering the 2024 i4 eDrive35 for $499 a month over 36 months with $4,599 due at signing. That puts the effective monthly cost at $627.

Kaufman compares the i4’s cost to its gas-powered counterpart, the 4-Series. The i4 eDrive35’s MSRP is $52,200, and the 4 Series 430i ‘s MSRP is around $4,000 cheaper at $48,300.

But the 2024 430i’s lease is more expensive than the i4’s. The gas-powered 430i can be leased for $679 per month over 36 months with $4,659 due at signing. That puts its effectively monthly cost at a hefty $808.

The i4 is cheaper because BMW is applying $7,500 in lease cash from the federal government’s Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit in its pricing. Plus, the amount of money the i4 will save on fuel costs hasn’t even been factored in.

The i4’s lease cash isn’t going to disappear anytime soon, making it “an attractive EV to lease for the foreseeable future,” CarsDirect predicts.

Click here to find a local dealer that may have the BMW i4 in stock. –ad*

If you’re an electric vehicle owner, charge up your car at home with rooftop solar panels. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing on solar, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –ad*