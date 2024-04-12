Automobili Pininfarina’s one-of-a-kind Battista Reversario hyper GT goes 0-60 mph in 1.79 sec [Video]

All-electric supercar specialist Automobili Pininfarina is at it again with a new one-of-a-kind iteration of its Battista hyper GT. The boutique Italian automaker has unveiled the Battista Reversario – a new bespoke commission that builds off the ultra-rare Battista Anniversario – one of the most expensive EVs on the planet. Check out both bespoke Battistas in the video below.

You may have heard of Automobili Pininfarina, but chances are you’ve never seen one of its exclusive electric hypercars in person. The revamped Italian brand’s first EV, the Battista hyper GT, is named after its predecessor’s founder and initially debuted as a concept EV at Monterey Car Week 2018.

That luxury hyper GT was followed by the announcement of an even more exclusive version of the Battista called the Anniversario. That version features handcrafted components like its exterior paint, and its production was limited to a mere five units, each selling for an estimated $2.9 million a pop.

Since then, we’ve seen Automomobili Pininfarina go even more exclusive (and expensive) with its bespoke hyper GT models. Last summer, it debuted a one-of-kind variant of the Battista called the Edizione, dedicated to the first-ever F1 champion, Nino Farina. That vehicle was also limited to five units.

Outside of the Battista, we’ve seen a unique concept called the PURA Vision, a “collectible masterpiece” called the B95, and a topless all-electric design called the Barchetta, which costs a mind-boggling 4.4 million euros ($4.78 million)—currently the most expensive EV on the planet.

Most recently, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled yet another one-of-a-kind commission of its flagship hyper GT—the Battisa Reversario. Have a look.

The Battista Anniversario (front) with the new Battista Reversario / Source: Automobili Pininfarina







Battista Reversario arrives for one special customer

Automobili Pininfarina shared the first images of the Battista Reversario alongside a video cruising with its Anniversario sibling. Speaking of which, the automaker shared that the new bespoke hyper GT was commissioned by a previous customer who already owns one of the five Battista Anniversarios in existence.

This one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-repeated design was configured by the unnamed customer and the Automobili Pininfarina design team, featuring a split color scheme of a Bianco Sestriere gloss lower body and an upper body in Grigio Antonelliano gloss. Like the Battista Anniversario, the Reversario features pinstripes and an upper stripe in the automaker’s signature Iconica Blu.

The interior also features Iconica Blu accenting the white-on-white Pilota seats, cupholder retainer, headliner center bezel, and seatbelts. Like its Battista siblings, the Reversario sits atop a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery and can zoom from 0 to 60 mph in 1.79 seconds, 0 to 120mph in 4.49 seconds, and 0 to 200 km/h in a blistering 4.75 seconds.

With both Battistas now in their collection, the new Reversario customer describes the two hyper GTs as “the twins.” Per the release:

Anniversario and Reversario were destined to be created by the Automobili Pininfarina team. I simply challenged them to understand what could be created if you follow your heart and passion. All credit goes to them. The twins are complete and total perfection that has never been achieved by the automotive world. Not only do they have legacy and pedigree, where they bear the name and indelible mark of the world’s greatest car designer, they also complement each other as mirror images. The twins are and forever will be associated with love perfected. The twins can never be separated because they are truly unified in design.

Automobili Pininfarina is not currently sharing the price of the Battista Reversario, but you can view the twins in action in the video below: