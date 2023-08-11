Automobili Pininfarina teases world premiere of new EV called B95 – ‘a collectible masterpiece’

After already unveiling to new EVs that will be on display at Monterey Car Week, Automobili Pininfarina is surprising us with a third vehicle called the B95 that will make its world debut next week. Here’s what we know so far.

It’s been a busy month or so for Automobili Pininfarina – a famed Italian design brand reborn as an all-electric hypercar developer. In July, the company unveiled the Battista Edizione hyper GT – a limited edition version of its flagship EV, dedicated to the first ever Formula 1 champion, Nino Farina.

Not to be outdone, Automobili Pinifarina kicked off August with the debut of the PURA Vision EV – a concept representing design elements we will see in future production models from the automaker.

Both EVs are set to be on display in Northern California during Monterey Car Week which kicks off today, but we’ve now learned that Automobili Pininfarina has one more announcement up its sleeve – the world premiere of an entirely new model called the B95.



The PURA Vision concept, said to inspire details present on the upcoming B95 EV / Credit: Automobili Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina surprises us with a new EV

This afternoon, Automobili Pininfarina shared the teaser image of the B95 EV above, alongside details of its world premiere in Monterey slotted for next week. The automaker says the B95 will debut as the first in a new collection of upcoming Pininfarina vehicles.

While Monterey Car Week will be the first time the public gets a look at the aforementioned PURA Vision up close, attendees can now look forward to the B95 parked beside it, showcasing several design elements inspired by the concept. Automobili Pininfarina describes its mysterious new EV as “a collectible masterpiece for discerning clients.”

Sounds expensive.

When the B95 is officially unveiled next week, Automobili Pininfarina will have three new and entirely unique EVs on display at a private residence. CEO Paolo Dellachà spoke to prospect of the annual event and the electrified splash the company is making this year:

I am excited at the prospect of Automobili Pininfarina making an enormous impact at Monterey Car Week this year, delighting our customers, retailer partners and fans with a collection of wonderful new vehicles. It is a pivotal period in the evolution of Automobili Pininfarina. Our ambition when we launched the company in 2018 was to become the world ́s first creator of purely electric luxury cars. Envisioning, designing, and delivering on the dreams of our clients. I am incredibly proud to now share what we have carefully prepared for our customers and fans in 2023. It is the first time anywhere in the world that these special models will be presented together–spearheaded by the extraordinary new B95-an entirely new proposition that takes inspiration from our recently-revealed PURA Vision design concept.

We should get our first look at the B95 on the evening of the August 17. Monterey Car Week begins today and runs through August 20. While we await the new EV’s world premiere, here’s a short doc about the Battista Edizione hyper GT, which will also be on display.